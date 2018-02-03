MRTI: Multiple USF2000, Pro Mazda teams announce driver signings

Teams featured in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda and the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires had a busy week, as several teams in both series announced drivers for the 2018 season.

Pro Mazda actually sees a couple of new entrants. Exclusive Autosport, which contested last year’s USF2000 season with Parker Thompson, officially revealed that they will be full-time Pro Mazda entrants as well, with Thompson staying on as their driver.

#ICYMI We are so happy to bring back @parkertracing for our 2018 @ProMazda efforts! We feel extremely confident heading into the 2018 #MRTI season and we cannot wait to get started at the @GPSTPETE Be sure to follow us all season long! #TeamCooperTire pic.twitter.com/9ef0FZZ8Zv — Exclusive Autosport (@ExclAutosport) February 2, 2018

The combination of Thompson and Exclusive Autosport was a potent one in USF2000, winning three times in a four-race stretch between rounds on the streets of Toronto and at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Elsewhere, European team RP Motorsport will make the jump to the United States in the 2018 Pro Mazda season. Race winners in the now defunct Formula 3.5 V8 Series and runaway champions in the 2017 Euroformula Open Championship, they will bring with them Harrison Scott, with whom they won the aforementioned Euroformula Open crown, and Lodovico Laurini.

In USF2000, Pabst Racing announced that 15-year-old Kaylen Frederick has joined them for the 2018 season.

More news! Kaylen Frederick joins Pabst Racing for 2018. READ: https://t.co/iwsWUfjeqL pic.twitter.com/agI1LpJU9P — Pabst Racing (@PabstRacing) January 30, 2018

Frederick was one of the surprises of 2017 when, as a 14-year-old when the year started, he scored five podiums on his way to fourth in the championship with Pabst Racing.

Also, Newman Wachs Racing detailed that they have signed F1600 competitor David Osborne, who will join Darren Keane and Oscar Deluzuriaga in a three-car effort.

Pro Mazda and USF2000 begin their 2018 seasons on the streets St. Petersburg, Florida as part the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg for the Verizon IndyCar Series.

