Getty Images

F1 veteran David Coulthard wins Race of Champions; Newgarden, Montoya, Castroneves fall short

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 4, 2018, 3:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

Formula One veteran David Coulthard captured his second Race Of Champions title Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The British driver, a 13-time F1 race winner, defeated two-time World Rallycross champion Petter Solberg in the final round at King Fahad International Stadium.

Coulthard also won the 2014 ROC.

It was Solberg’s first time in the ROC finals.

As for IndyCar and IMSA drivers, Helio Castroneves was eliminated in the first round, while Juan Pablo Montoya, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Josef Newgarden won their first round matches, but all three fell in their semifinals.

The two-day event began Friday, with team competition, while Saturday was solo driver finals.

Among vehicles drivers piloted were identically prepared Whelen NASCAR Euro, Xtreme Pickup, Ariel Atop Cup, Vuhl 05 ROC Edition, KTM X-Bow Comp R and a special made ROC car.

Here’s how Saturday’s rounds played out, first the Group elimination rounds, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals and championship round:

GROUP A: Juan Pablo Montoya and Ryan Hunter-Reay advance, Helio Castroneves loses

GROUP B: David Coulthard and Tom Kristensen advance, Randy Van Buren loses

GROUP C: Johan Kristoffersson and Joel Eriksson advance, Rene Rast loses

GROUP D: Petter Solberg and Joseph Newgarden advance, Ahmed Bin Knanen loses

QUARTERFINAL ROUND 1: Tom Kristensen defeats Juan Pablo Montoya, David Coulthard defeats Ryan Hunter-Reay

QUARTERFINAL ROUND 2: Johan Kristoffersson defeats Josef Newgarden,
Petter Solberg defeats Joel Eriksson

SEMIFNALS: David Coulthard defeats Tom Kristensen, Petter Solberg defeats Johan Kristoffersson

FINAL ROUND: David Coulthard defeats Petter Solberg

************************************

Here’s how Friday’s final team round played out:

 

NHRA: Leah Pritchett runs fastest Top Fuel speed ever in Arizona test

Photo courtesy NHRA
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 4, 2018, 6:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

It may have been one day late than what was on the actual calendar, but Saturday sure seemed liked Groundhog Day for NHRA Top Fuel driver Leah Pritchett.

Pritchett was the fastest driver in the NHRA’s annual “Spring Training” preseason test at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.

Just like last year’s test.

But this time it was with a symbolic twist: she ran the fastest speed ever in a Top Fuel dragster at a blistering 334.73 mph (at 3.78 seconds).

Unfortunately, because it was not a points paying national event, Pritchett’s speed will not be considered a national record.

“It was awesome,” Pritchett said of the speed. “I was smiling ear to ear. It was smooth and felt so incredibly great. We took the pieces of 10 runs and put them together and made it stick.

 

 

The current Top Fuel speed national record is 333.66 mph, held by 2017 Top Fuel champ Brittany Force).

Shawn Langdon recorded the fastest speed for a dragster at 334.15 mph in 2012 at Reading, Pennsylvania, but he did not back it up to set the national record on the same weekend.

The NHRA has since abolished “backing up” – a previous or subsequent speed within one percent of the potential record-breaker on the same weekend.

And now, just like Groundhog Day, Pritchett goes into this weekend’s season-opening Winternationals in Pomona, California, looking to repeat what she did at the start of last season.

That is: after being the fastest in last year’s preseason test, Pritchett went on a roll, winning the season opener at Pomona and the following race two weeks later at Phoenix – and wound up winning three races overall in the first five of the 2017 season.

She’s hoping to have her own version of Groundhog Day this weekend and then again two weeks later in Phoenix.

“It’s warm and will probably be even warmer in Pomona, so we think we’ll see a testament to all of this testing in Pomona,” Pritchett said. “We’ve got a good foothold on the tune-up. Man, we really needed that.”