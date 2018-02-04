F1 veteran David Coulthard wins Race of Champions; Newgarden, Montoya, Castroneves fall short

Formula One veteran David Coulthard captured his second Race Of Champions title Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The British driver, a 13-time F1 race winner, defeated two-time World Rallycross champion Petter Solberg in the final round at King Fahad International Stadium.
Coulthard also won the 2014 ROC.
It was Solberg’s first time in the ROC finals.
As for IndyCar and IMSA drivers, Helio Castroneves was eliminated in the first round, while Juan Pablo Montoya, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Josef Newgarden won their first round matches, but all three fell in their semifinals.
The two-day event began Friday, with team competition, while Saturday was solo driver finals.
Among vehicles drivers piloted were identically prepared Whelen NASCAR Euro, Xtreme Pickup, Ariel Atop Cup, Vuhl 05 ROC Edition, KTM X-Bow Comp R and a special made ROC car.
Here’s how Saturday’s rounds played out, first the Group elimination rounds, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals and championship round:
GROUP A: Juan Pablo Montoya and Ryan Hunter-Reay advance, Helio Castroneves loses
GROUP B: David Coulthard and Tom Kristensen advance, Randy Van Buren loses
GROUP C: Johan Kristoffersson and Joel Eriksson advance, Rene Rast loses
GROUP D: Petter Solberg and Joseph Newgarden advance, Ahmed Bin Knanen loses
QUARTERFINAL ROUND 1: Tom Kristensen defeats Juan Pablo Montoya, David Coulthard defeats Ryan Hunter-Reay
QUARTERFINAL ROUND 2: Johan Kristoffersson defeats Josef Newgarden,
Petter Solberg defeats Joel Eriksson
SEMIFNALS: David Coulthard defeats Tom Kristensen, Petter Solberg defeats Johan Kristoffersson
FINAL ROUND: David Coulthard defeats Petter Solberg
************************************
Here’s how Friday’s final team round played out: