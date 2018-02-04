Getty Images

Niki Lauda, Sir Jackie Stewart blast F1 decision to drop ‘Grid Girls’

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 4, 2018, 4:16 PM EST
Count legendary F1 drivers Sir Jackie Stewart and Niki Lauda as being vehemently against Formula One’s decision to end the decades-old practice of “Grid Girls” and “Podium Girls” at F1 races, effective immediately.

“How dumb can someone be?” Lauda told Austria’s Der Standard. “It’s completely incomprehensible. … “Women have emancipated themselves and do very well at it. So this is a decision against women.”

Liberty Media acquired the entire Formula One organization last July. It announced several days ago that it was removing the Grid and Podium Girls because it felt their presence no longer presented the values Liberty wants to embody.

“I think it’s a great pity to break a tradition such as this, which does Formula 1 but above all women no favors at all,” Lauda told Der Standard.

Lauda said he would like to see F1 be gender neutral and bring back the Grid Girls and Podium Girls and add men to the mix to offer complete diversity.

“I would not mind seeing grid boys next to the girls. Why not?” Lauda told Der Standard. “I want to encourage rather than diminish women. But once again it is men who have decided over the heads of women.”

Stewart agrees with Lauda, but also adds an interesting perspective that F1 should look to increase diversity – namely, attract female drivers to the series.

“The idea that grid girls put off women drivers is baloney,” Stewart told en.f1i.com. “If a racing team could find a female that’s going to get to the top in Formula 1, boy would they be paying attention.

“They’d be falling over themselves. Formula 1 would love to see a woman. If we had a women, the viewing numbers would go up.”

Like Lauda, Stewart agrees that Grid Girls and Podium Girls are within boundaries of decency and respect, rather than wearing overly-revealing clothes.

“The girls of this generation are not overly provocative,” Stewart told en.f1i.com. “They are very well presented. They are properly dressed. It’s not as if they are all in bikinis or something.”

Stewart said Liberty Media’s decision is likely due to the climate of sexual harassment backlash in the U.S.

“In America, you have the (Harvey) Weinstein thing and many more cases of, ‘He tried to do something’ or, ‘He rubbed against me’.

“Because of the Weinstein thing, I think Formula 1 has taken preventative medicine.”

But judging from comments from Stewart, Lauda and countless numbers of fans that oppose F1’s decision, that preventative medicine has a decidedly pretty bitter taste.

Will Liberty/F1 reverse course and bring Grid Girls and Podium Girls back for the upcoming season? Time will tell.

NHRA: Leah Pritchett runs fastest Top Fuel speed ever in Arizona test

Photo courtesy NHRA
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 4, 2018, 6:59 PM EST
It may have been one day late than what was on the actual calendar, but Saturday sure seemed liked Groundhog Day for NHRA Top Fuel driver Leah Pritchett.

Pritchett was the fastest driver in the NHRA’s annual “Spring Training” preseason test at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.

Just like last year’s test.

But this time it was with a symbolic twist: she ran the fastest speed ever in a Top Fuel dragster at a blistering 334.73 mph (at 3.78 seconds).

Unfortunately, because it was not a points paying national event, Pritchett’s speed will not be considered a national record.

“It was awesome,” Pritchett said of the speed. “I was smiling ear to ear. It was smooth and felt so incredibly great. We took the pieces of 10 runs and put them together and made it stick.

 

 

The current Top Fuel speed national record is 333.66 mph, held by 2017 Top Fuel champ Brittany Force).

Shawn Langdon recorded the fastest speed for a dragster at 334.15 mph in 2012 at Reading, Pennsylvania, but he did not back it up to set the national record on the same weekend.

The NHRA has since abolished “backing up” – a previous or subsequent speed within one percent of the potential record-breaker on the same weekend.

And now, just like Groundhog Day, Pritchett goes into this weekend’s season-opening Winternationals in Pomona, California, looking to repeat what she did at the start of last season.

That is: after being the fastest in last year’s preseason test, Pritchett went on a roll, winning the season opener at Pomona and the following race two weeks later at Phoenix – and wound up winning three races overall in the first five of the 2017 season.

She’s hoping to have her own version of Groundhog Day this weekend and then again two weeks later in Phoenix.

“It’s warm and will probably be even warmer in Pomona, so we think we’ll see a testament to all of this testing in Pomona,” Pritchett said. “We’ve got a good foothold on the tune-up. Man, we really needed that.”