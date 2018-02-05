Ed Carpenter Racing reveals new 2018 liveries

Ed Carpenter Racing, which has sported nearly identical paint schemes for their Nos. 20 and 21 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolets at most races in 2016 and 2017, revealed today that both entries will feature new looks for the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season. And both entries will feature different paint schemes as a result.

The No. 20 entry, shared by team owner Ed Carpenter and new signee Jordan King, will sport a black livery in 2018. On the other side, Spencer Pigot’s No. 21 entry will sport a light green livery.

Things are going to look a little different around here this year.

Introducing our 2018 @FuzzysVodka paint schemes. @edcarpenter20 // @SpencerPigot // @42jordanking pic.twitter.com/vamXBnVBt9 — Ed Carpenter Racing (@ECRIndy) February 5, 2018

The new liveries complete an off-season of change at Ed Carpenter Racing. Both driver (JR Hildebrand) and engineer (Justin Taylor) departed the No. 21 entry. Spencer Pigot has moved into a full-time ride in the No. 21 entry after serving as the road and street course pilot of the No. 20 in 2016 and 2017. Newcomer King assumes the road/street course driving duties in the No. 20 machine, while Ed Carpenter will continue to contest the oval races in 2018.

