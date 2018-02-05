Photo: Getty Images

Ed Carpenter Racing reveals new 2018 liveries

By Kyle LavigneFeb 5, 2018, 5:43 PM EST
Ed Carpenter Racing, which has sported nearly identical paint schemes for their Nos. 20 and 21 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolets at most races in 2016 and 2017, revealed today that both entries will feature new looks for the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season. And both entries will feature different paint schemes as a result.

The No. 20 entry, shared by team owner Ed Carpenter and new signee Jordan King, will sport a black livery in 2018. On the other side, Spencer Pigot’s No. 21 entry will sport a light green livery.

The new liveries complete an off-season of change at Ed Carpenter Racing. Both driver (JR Hildebrand) and engineer (Justin Taylor) departed the No. 21 entry. Spencer Pigot has moved into a full-time ride in the No. 21 entry after serving as the road and street course pilot of the No. 20 in 2016 and 2017. Newcomer King assumes the road/street course driving duties in the No. 20 machine, while Ed Carpenter will continue to contest the oval races in 2018.

WEC: van der Zande joins DragonSpeed LMP1 program

photo: Wayne Taylor Racing
By Kyle LavigneFeb 5, 2018, 8:22 PM EST
Renger van der Zande, already slated to run a full season of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with Wayne Taylor Racing, revealed on Sunday that he will also add a slate of FIA World Endurance Championship events between 2018 and 2019, joining DragonSpeed’s newly formed LMP1 program.

Van der Zande, who previously raced with DragonSpeed in the Prototype Challenge class of the American Le Mans Series in 2013, will partner Henrik Hedman and Ben Hanley, and will make his 24 Hours of Le Mans debut with the team in June.

However, it should be noted that there is one conflicting weekend in 2018, as IMSA visits the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course the same weekend that the WEC opens its season at Spa (May 6). With van der Zande’s IMSA program with Wayne Taylor Racing taking priority, DragonSpeed will be in need of a replacement, which will be revealed at a late date.

