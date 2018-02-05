Getty Images

‘Grid Kids’ to replace ‘Grid Girls’ in Formula 1 for this season

Associated PressFeb 5, 2018, 4:02 PM EST
PARIS (AP) — “Grid kids” are replacing “grid girls” in Formula One as the motorsport series continues to change ahead of the new season.

F1 says youngsters from motorsport clubs, who for example are already competing in karting, will stand alongside drivers on the grid before races this season.

Monday’s announcement comes after the series last week ended the long-standing practice of using women on the grid, and on the podium with the top three drivers, because this no longer fits in with Formula One’s values and societal norms.

The latest initiative is joint venture by the FIA – motorsport’s governing body – and F1’s owners.

FIA President Jean Todt says “Grid Kids” gives “future champions of our sport the opportunity to stand alongside their heroes.”

Sean Bratches, F1’s managing director of commercial operations, adds: “What better way to inspire the next generation of Formula 1 heroes.”

F1 is owned by Liberty Media, which is changing the way the sport is run since taking over from former commercial rights holder Bernie Ecclestone in January 2017.

The season starts on March 25 at the Australian Grand Prix.

WEC: van der Zande joins DragonSpeed LMP1 program

photo: Wayne Taylor Racing
By Kyle LavigneFeb 5, 2018, 8:22 PM EST
Renger van der Zande, already slated to run a full season of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with Wayne Taylor Racing, revealed on Sunday that he will also add a slate of FIA World Endurance Championship events between 2018 and 2019, joining DragonSpeed’s newly formed LMP1 program.

Van der Zande, who previously raced with DragonSpeed in the Prototype Challenge class of the American Le Mans Series in 2013, will partner Henrik Hedman and Ben Hanley, and will make his 24 Hours of Le Mans debut with the team in June.

However, it should be noted that there is one conflicting weekend in 2018, as IMSA visits the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course the same weekend that the WEC opens its season at Spa (May 6). With van der Zande’s IMSA program with Wayne Taylor Racing taking priority, DragonSpeed will be in need of a replacement, which will be revealed at a late date.

