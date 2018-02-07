United Rentals returns to Rahal Letterman Lanigan

The final full-time seat in the Verizon IndyCar Series has been filled. Pietro Fittipaldi, last year’s World Series Formula V8 3.5 champion, and Zachary Claman DeMelo, a race winner in the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship, will split time behind the wheel of Dale Coyne Racing’s No. 19 Honda, alongside veteran Sebastien Bourdais in the No. 18.

Global payments provider Paysafe, which sponsored Claman DeMelo during his outing with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing at last year’s season-ending GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma, will serve as the primary sponsor of the entry.

Done deal!! I will drive 10 races for @DaleCoyneRacing in the @IndyCar series this season 🔥👊 blessed to continue representing @PaysafeGroup pic.twitter.com/nV4mRgB8cI — Zach Claman Demelo (@ZACHCD13) February 7, 2018

A big thank you to @DaleCoyneRacing, my long time sponsors, and @escuderiatelmex for this amazing opportunity!! @IndyCar 2018! pic.twitter.com/JRDyXP6UsG — Pietro Fittipaldi (@PiFitti) February 6, 2018

Claman DeMelo will begin the season with the team at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in March, while Fittipaldi, the grandson of Formula 1 world champion, IndyCar champion, and Indianapolis 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi, will see his first race action at the Phoenix Grand Prix at ISM Raceway in April and is also scheduled to race the entry at the Indianapolis 500.

In total, Fittipaldi will contest seven races, with Claman DeMelo slated for the other ten.

“Paysafe helped me attain a life ambition last September when I made my Verizon IndyCar Series debut in Sonoma,” Claman DeMelo said in a team announcement. “I am hugely grateful for their ongoing support as I prepare for the forthcoming races; I feel proud to be representing their brand again on the race track and I shall be doing all I can to get the Paysafe car into victory lane!”

Fittipaldi, meanwhile, expressed great excitement at the chance to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather Emerson and uncle Christian by bringing the Fittipaldi name back to Indianapolis.

“This is a dream come true, even more so to be racing in the Indy 500, where my family already has a history of great results,” revealed the young Fittipaldi. “I want to thank the entire team at Dale Coyne Racing, along with my long-time sponsors, Escuderia Telmex and Paysafe for this massive opportunity and important step in my career. I’m very excited and proud to be racing on a world stage like the Verizon IndyCar Series this year.”

Both Fittipaldi and Claman DeMelo are in Phoenix this week for IndyCar Media Day, with Fittipaldi also set to begin testing at ISM Raceway after the team fitted his seat into the No. 19 chassis.

Oval seat fit done!! 😁😁👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/nn2p8JllwO — Pietro Fittipaldi (@PiFitti) February 7, 2018

