United Rentals returns to Rahal Letterman Lanigan

United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing have renewed their partnership in a multi-year deal, the team revealed earlier today. After initially partnering in 2016, their relationship grew in 2017 and highlighted United Rentals’ Turns for Troops campaign, which supports SoldierStrong, an organization that helps military veterans. The Turns for Troops campaign will also continue on in 2018.
The renewed partnership will see more growth in 2018, with United Rentals serving as a primary sponsor for five races, including the Grand Prix of Indianapolis and the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500, and as an associate sponsor in the remaining races.
“I’m thrilled to extend the partnership with United Rentals early, and the entire team is excited to build on the shared success of the last two years,” said team co-owner Bobby Rahal. “We have enjoyed a tremendously successful partnership together and take pride in the small part we play in their philanthropic program in support of SoldierStrong. The month of May is a special time for us every year with the world’s most famous race – the Indianapolis 500 – and we look forward to working with them to maximize their return on investment during May as well as the entire season.”