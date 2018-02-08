IndyCar’s James Hinchcliffe takes Olympic curling very seriously

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Hockey is Canada’s national sport, right?

Or should that be hockey is Canada’s national sport, eh?

Everybody knows that, eh?

Not so, says Verizon Indycar Series driver and Canadian native James Hinchcliffe.

The REAL Canadian national sport, according to the mayor of Hinchtown, is curling.

Wait, what? Curling? Isn’t that the sport where they roll a big “stone” down ice and players use brooms to sweep in front of the stone to create heat and friction to allow the stone to glide and slide down-ice.

Yes it is, and Hinchcliffe took to Twitter to explain why he’ll be rooting for his homeland’s curlers in the Winter Olympics in South Korea.