Leist leads rookie test at ISM Raceway

The Verizon IndyCar Series’ open test at ISM Raceway in Phoenix began on Thursday with a rookie test for all drivers making their IndyCar debuts at the one-mile oval. A.J. Foyt Racing’s Matheus Leist led the way with a quick lap of 184.236 mph, the only driver to go faster than 184 mph at any time, in his No. 4 ABC Supply Chevrolet.

Pietro Fittipaldi ended up second with a best lap of 183.347 mph, a solid oval debut with Dale Coyne Racing. Robert Wickens, Spencer Pigot, Zach Veach, Kyle Kaiser, and Gabby Chaves rounded out the rookie field.

Marco Andretti also turned laps in Veach’s No. 26 Group One Thousand One Honda to help shakedown the car. Andretti turned the seventh fastest lap in the process.

The open test continues tomorrow with two sessions, the first beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET and the second at 8:00 p.m. ET, with all entries taking part. All four sessions between Friday and Saturday will be streamed on IndyCar’s website.

Results from the rookie test can be found here.

