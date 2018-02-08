McLaren, Dell Technologies confirm new partnership

McLaren F1 Team and computer company Dell Technologies have confirmed a new, multi-year partnership, beginning with the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, that gives McLaren its first significant corporate backing since Vodafone departed the team following the 2013 season.

The new partnership will see Dell branding on McLaren’s 2018 cars, with the team also utilizing the company for all of its hardware and software needs.

McLaren is delighted to announce a long-term partnership with Dell Technologies, the world’s largest privately-controlled technology company: https://t.co/zvluyYDOuy pic.twitter.com/iiF4wQ3iWW — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 8, 2018

“McLaren’s agreement with Dell Technologies expands beyond the traditional sponsorship model. We are like-minded organizations led by the key principles of technical innovation and human progress at the cutting-edge of data-driven technology,” said McLaren executive director Zak Brown.

“Formula 1 is a relentless environment, and partnering with Dell Technologies provides us with class-leading capabilities and support to drive invaluable efficiencies that will enable McLaren to perform at the highest possible level across our entire business operations. We are especially excited about the future possibilities that will arise within McLaren Applied Technologies, an area of our business that is growing fast and offers huge potential.

Brown finished, “This announcement is a further statement that McLaren has strong ambitions as we strive to take an important leap in performance both on-track and off it. Dell Technologies is the perfect partner and our two brands share the same ethos, which will propel us towards our business objectives for 2018 and beyond.”

McLaren is set to reveal its 2018 chassis, the MCL33, on February 23.

