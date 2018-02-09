Catch first look at sleek and racy new Indy car in this weekend’s tests in Phoenix

Click to email (Opens in new window)

IndyCar teams and fans will get the opportunity to see the new 2018 Indy cars put through their paces today and Saturday during a four-session test at ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix International Raceway) in Avondale, Arizona.

Every team that will take part in the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season is on hand at the one-mile track, working out offseason rust, while also learning to adapt to the new bold and sleek IndyCar chassis.

There will be two test sessions today and two more on Friday. The times are identical both days: 3-6 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET.

You can watch the test sessions via live stream by clicking here, as well as on IndyCar.com, IndyCar’s YouTube page and IndyCar’s Facebook page.

You’ll get play-by-play and commentary, as well as pit reports, from Dave Furst, Jake Query, Mark Jaynes and NBC’s Katie Hargitt.

If you can only get audio, tune in to INDYCAR Radio, which will carry all practice sessions on IndyCar.com and the INDYCAR mobile app.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Last night, INDYCAR champions Tony Kanaan and Simon Pagenaud attended the Arizona State Sun Devils men’s basketball game vs. the visiting USC Trojans.

But they didn’t just sit idle in their seats. Oh, no. The two veteran drivers took part in ASU’s traditional “Curtain of Distraction” stunt in the second half, where they provided distraction movements to “help” make the Trojans miss their free throws.

Kanaan and Pagenaud not only forced USC to miss its free throw attempt at the time, but who knew how pivotal their distraction efforts would prove to be, as the host Sun Devils wound up winning by two points.

Here’s some social media posts about Pagenaud and Kanaan and their game-winning distraction moves:

Making someone’s day is something @simonpagenaud + @TonyKanaan are used to doing at the track. Tonight, they surprised some @SunDevilHoops fans during a timeout and it was beautiful. 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/ysKnEMWHh6 — ISM Raceway (@ISMRaceway) February 9, 2018

There hasn’t been a foul in 10 minutes. Gotta stay loose somehow, right @simonpagenaud? 🚴🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/x2G1GwuGDc — ISM Raceway (@ISMRaceway) February 9, 2018