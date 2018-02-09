Team Penske Twitter page

Catch first look at sleek and racy new Indy car in this weekend’s tests in Phoenix

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 9, 2018, 12:02 PM EST
IndyCar teams and fans will get the opportunity to see the new 2018 Indy cars put through their paces today and Saturday during a four-session test at ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix International Raceway) in Avondale, Arizona.

Every team that will take part in the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season is on hand at the one-mile track, working out offseason rust, while also learning to adapt to the new bold and sleek IndyCar chassis.

There will be two test sessions today and two more on Friday. The times are identical both days: 3-6 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET.

You can watch the test sessions via live stream by clicking here, as well as on IndyCar.com, IndyCar’s YouTube page and IndyCar’s Facebook page.

 

You’ll get play-by-play and commentary, as well as pit reports, from Dave Furst, Jake Query, Mark Jaynes and NBC’s Katie Hargitt.

If you can only get audio, tune in to INDYCAR Radio, which will carry all practice sessions on IndyCar.com and the INDYCAR mobile app.

Last night, INDYCAR champions Tony Kanaan and Simon Pagenaud attended the Arizona State Sun Devils men’s basketball game vs. the visiting USC Trojans.

But they didn’t just sit idle in their seats. Oh, no. The two veteran drivers took part in ASU’s traditional “Curtain of Distraction” stunt in the second half, where they provided distraction movements to “help” make the Trojans miss their free throws.

Kanaan and Pagenaud not only forced USC to miss its free throw attempt at the time, but who knew how pivotal their distraction efforts would prove to be, as the host Sun Devils wound up winning by two points.

Here’s some social media posts about Pagenaud and Kanaan and their game-winning distraction moves:

 

 

Formula 1: Recapping the past week’s news

Photo: Getty Images
By Kyle LavigneFeb 9, 2018, 9:30 AM EST
Here’s some of the biggest news from the F1 world this past week:

‘Grid Kids’ to Replace ‘Grid Girls’

The controversial debate about ‘Grid Girls’ came to a conclusion earlier in the week when Formula One revealed that ‘Grid Kids’ will replace ‘Grid Girls.’ A regular practice of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, Formula 1 will pull kids from various motorsport clubs and karting series to stand alongside drivers on the grid before races during the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Sean Bratches, F1’s managing director of commercial operations, quickly explained that the change is geared toward engaging young fans in the sport. “What better way to inspire the next generation of Formula 1 heroes?” he quipped during the announcement.

McLaren, Dell Confirm New Partnership

McLaren F1 Team has its first corporate sponsor and partner in several years after confirming a new partnership with computer company Dell Technologies.

“McLaren’s agreement with Dell Technologies expands beyond the traditional sponsorship model. We are like-minded organizations led by the key principles of technical innovation and human progress at the cutting-edge of data-driven technology,” said McLaren executive director Zak Brown in a team announcement.

The confirmation represents the first major corporate sponsorship for McLaren since Vodafone left the team after the 2013 season.

Confirmed Launch Dates

The first of the 2018 cars is scheduled to be officially launched next week on February 15, with Williams Martini Racing being the first team unveil their 2018 challenger.

Below are confirmed dates for 2018 car launches.

February 15 – Williams Martini Racing

February 20 -Alfa Romeo Sauber, Renault Sport F1 Team

February 22 – Scuderia Ferrari, Mercedes AMG Petronas

February 23 – McLaren F1 Team

February 26 – Scuderia Toro Rosso

