Formula 1: Recapping the past week’s news

‘Grid Kids’ to Replace ‘Grid Girls’

The controversial debate about ‘Grid Girls’ came to a conclusion earlier in the week when Formula One revealed that ‘Grid Kids’ will be replace ‘Grid Girls.’ A regular practice of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, Formula 1 will pull kids from various motorsport clubs and karting series to stand alongside drivers on the grid before races during the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Sean Bratches, F1’s managing director of commercial operations, quickly explained that the change is geared toward engaging young fans in the sport. “What better way to inspire the next generation of Formula 1 heroes?” he quipped during the announcement.

McLaren, Dell Confirm New Partnership

McLaren F1 Team has its first corporate sponsor and partner in several years after confirming a new partnership with computer company Dell Technologies.

“McLaren’s agreement with Dell Technologies expands beyond the traditional sponsorship model. We are like-minded organizations led by the key principles of technical innovation and human progress at the cutting-edge of data-driven technology,” said McLaren executive director Zak Brown in a team announcement.

The confirmation represents the first major corporate sponsorship for McLaren since Vodafone left the team after the 2013 season.

Confirmed Launch Dates

The first of the 2018 cars is scheduled to be officially launched next week on February 15, with Williams Martini Racing being the first team unveil their 2018 challenger.

Below are confirmed dates for 2018 car launches.

February 15 – Williams Martini Racing

February 20 -Alfa Romeo Sauber, Renault Sport F1 Team

February 22 – Scuderia Ferrari, Mercedes AMG Petronas

February 23 – McLaren F1 Team

February 26 – Scuderia Toro Rosso

