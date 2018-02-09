Photo: IndyCar

Sato, RLL top opening test session; A.J. Foyt Racing also shines at ISM Raceway

By Kyle LavigneFeb 9, 2018, 7:06 PM EST
The opening session of Verizon IndyCar Series’ open test at ISM Raceway in Phoenix saw a surprise near the top of the leaderboard as Takuma Sato, in the final minutes of the opening session, went to the top of the leaderboard.

Sato, on his return to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – he raced with them during the 2012 season – turned an average speed of 187.022 mph, the only lap above 187 mph during the opening session, in his No. 30 Mijack Honda.

“It was a good first session, getting the feel of the car the new aero (kit),” Sato said in a video that Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing shared on their twitter page. “It’s obviously very, very light on downforce. You have to really work and the car is moving a lot. But, we’re working step by step with (teammate Graham Rahal) and I think he had a very good baseline, so I was able to do a good lap time in the end.”

Teammate Graham Rahal raved about the performance of the new aero kit, asserting a great amount of confidence in the car’s potential.

“It’s the most fun I’ve had on a short oval in years,” he said on the team’s twitter page. “I think you guys are going to love it. The car doesn’t obviously corner as quick, but it accelerates down the straightaways a lot better.”

Behind Sato, Team Penske’s Simon Pagenaud put his No. 22 Menards Chevrolet in second, while the A.J. Foyt Racing duo of Tony Kanaan and Matheus Leist put in somewhat surprising performances to end up third and fourth early on.

In fact, prior to the final minutes, Kanaan led much of the session, despite turning his best lap relatively early on – he did so on his eighth lap of running.

Team owner A.J. Foyt spoke with a sense of optimism about his team’s outlook.

“We’ve made a lot of changes, a lot of team changes, driver (changes). I don’t like running tenth. I had good drivers last year and a good crew. But we’re just trying to move our operation up. So far everything’s looking pretty good,” he told Katie Hargitt during the streaming coverage for the Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network.

Sebastien Bourdais rounded out the top 5 in his No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda.

Results can be found here. The second session of the day begins at 8:00 p.m. ET later tonight and will be streamed live on IndyCar’s website.

Catch first look at sleek and racy new Indy car in this weekend’s tests in Phoenix

Team Penske Twitter page
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 9, 2018, 12:02 PM EST
IndyCar teams and fans will get the opportunity to see the new 2018 Indy cars put through their paces today and Saturday during a four-session test at ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix International Raceway) in Avondale, Arizona.

Every team that will take part in the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season is on hand at the one-mile track, working out offseason rust, while also learning to adapt to the new bold and sleek IndyCar chassis.

There will be two test sessions today and two more on Friday. The times are identical both days: 3-6 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET.

You can watch the test sessions via live stream by clicking here, as well as on IndyCar.com, IndyCar’s YouTube page and IndyCar’s Facebook page.

 

You’ll get play-by-play and commentary, as well as pit reports, from Dave Furst, Jake Query, Mark Jaynes and NBC’s Katie Hargitt.

If you can only get audio, tune in to INDYCAR Radio, which will carry all practice sessions on IndyCar.com and the INDYCAR mobile app.

Last night, INDYCAR champions Tony Kanaan and Simon Pagenaud attended the Arizona State Sun Devils men’s basketball game vs. the visiting USC Trojans.

But they didn’t just sit idle in their seats. Oh, no. The two veteran drivers took part in ASU’s traditional “Curtain of Distraction” stunt in the second half, where they provided distraction movements to “help” make the Trojans miss their free throws.

Kanaan and Pagenaud not only forced USC to miss its free throw attempt at the time, but who knew how pivotal their distraction efforts would prove to be, as the host Sun Devils wound up winning by two points.

Here's some social media posts about Pagenaud and Kanaan and their game-winning distraction moves:

 

 