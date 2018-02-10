NBCSN IndyCar videos from Phoenix tests: Paddock Pass and in-depth look at new car

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Our NBCSN cameras are on hand in Phoenix at the two-day IndyCar series test at ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix International Raceway).

The test began Friday with two sessions and continues and concludes today with two additional tests in the afternoon and evening.

Teams are gathering data not only on the aerodynamics of the new 2018 race car, but also preparing for the April 7 Verizon IndyCar Series race at ISM Raceway.

First, check out the Paddock Pass video with Katie Hargitt, followed by Jon Beekhuis’ examination of the new-style Indy car.