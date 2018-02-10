NBCSN IndyCar videos from Phoenix tests: Paddock Pass and in-depth look at new car

Our NBCSN cameras are on hand in Phoenix at the two-day IndyCar series test at ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix International Raceway).
The test began Friday with two sessions and continues and concludes today with two additional tests in the afternoon and evening.
Teams are gathering data not only on the aerodynamics of the new 2018 race car, but also preparing for the April 7 Verizon IndyCar Series race at ISM Raceway.
First, check out the Paddock Pass video with Katie Hargitt, followed by Jon Beekhuis’ examination of the new-style Indy car.
POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Clay Millican set a Top Fuel national time record of 3.628 seconds at 322.04 mph to take the No. 1 qualifying position Saturday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals.
Millican broke his own record of 3.631 seconds set last year in Madison, Illinois.
“My crew chief, David Grubnic, runs this car differently than anybody else out here and he is just one of a kind,” Millican said. “I knew it was a special run at the 330-foot mark, and I even shut the car off a bit early so we know we can improve upon those numbers at some point.”
Matt Hagan topped Funny Car qualifying, and Vincent Nobile led the Pro Stock field.
Hagan had a 3.822 at a track-record 336.32 during his second pass of the day. Nobile ran a 6.529 at 210.41 in the first qualifying pass of the day. He locked in his eighth career top qualifying position and