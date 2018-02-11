NHRA

NHRA: Brittany Force escapes major injuries in Top Fuel crash

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 11, 2018, 8:01 PM EST
For the second time in three days, a member of the John Force drag racing family has escaped relatively unscathed from an incident in the season-opening weekend of the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals.

Friday, team patriarch John Force experienced a massive engine explosion that blew the body off his Chevrolet Camaro Funny Car. The 16-time Funny Car champion was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons, but was released after a few hours.

During the first round of Sunday’s eliminations at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California, Force’s daughter, 2017 Top Fuel champion Brittany Force, experienced the worst crash of her career.

Brittany Force, the No. 2 qualifier for the event, was in the right-hand lane vs. No. 15 qualifier Terry Haddock. Shortly upon launching, Brittany’s dragster appeared to lose traction, causing her to lose control of her 11,000-horsepower Top Fuel dragster.

Force’s dragster veered left, crossed the center line and the driver’s compartment made heavy lateral impact with the retaining wall.

The car then spun, flipped on its side, slid back across both lanes and made impact on the opposite retaining wall before coming to a rest past the finish line.

Force was carefully extricated by rescue workers from the mangled dragster and immediately transported to a local hospital by ambulance. According to team officials, she was conscious and responsive when removed from the dragster and during the ambulance ride.

Ironically, Brittany Force left Auto Club Raceway en route to the hospital right about the same time her father’s car suffered yet another engine explosion in its first round elimination run, the team’s second engine explosion in three days.

An update from John Force Racing late Sunday afternoon said Brittany will remain in the hospital overnight and undergo additional tests and evaluation, but appears to have not suffered any major injuries.

However, she did suffer some bruising of the lungs, the team report stated. A CT scan was negative and an MRI “showed subtle findings likely from previous injuries.”

John Force made this statement after his daughter’s incident:

“You look at how these cars evolved over 40-50 years,” the elder Force said. “We made a lot of changes after the loss of Eric (Medlen, former JFR driver who lost his life in a 2007 testing accident). A lot came out of that. Building better chassis, safer. Want to thank Simpson safety for building helmets, equipment and everything to keep our drivers safe.

“The car giving way when it hit the wall head on allowed it to take the impact and fold up (as it was designed to do). I want to thank Schumacher Racing for creating the canopy (over the driver’s seat). When the car was upside down, you know that protects the drier’s head.

“I want to personally thank Don Schumacher for his investment (in the canopy program). Very important. Thanks, Don. Safety Safari was right on top of it, as always, that’s why they’re the best in the business. Finally, John Medlen, was one of the first to come to me, and want to know if she was okay. I didn’t have an answer at the time. But he’s lived it. He knows what all of us go through: owners, friends, parents and sponsors. End of the day, we keep addressing it to get it better.”

Also in the first round of eliminations, eventual Top Fuel winner Doug Kalitta suffered a supercharger explosion (but still managed to continue on after repairs were made).

Wrapup: ISM Raceway open test

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneFeb 12, 2018, 1:00 AM EST
This past weekend’s open test at ISM Raceway created quite the busy for the teams and drivers of the Verizon IndyCar Series. Between three days of running and five sessions in total – one for rookies on Thursday and the remaining four featuring the entire field on Friday and Saturday – the 23 drivers who participated completed over 6,600 laps around the one-mile oval in Phoenix.

The three-day test also produced plenty of storylines ahead of the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Below is a recap of various happenings from the weekend.

The Wind(screen) of Change

Several years of work to create more cockpit protection culminated on Thursday when Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon debuted the much-anticipated windscreen on his No. 9 PNC Bank Honda.

And even though it was the first time it ran in a “real world” setting, everything seemed to go off without a hitch.

“No gamestoppers,” Scott Dixon quipped after sampling the windscreen. “I think it’s a little bit different looking through something that’s so thick. But I thought it would have messed with distortion a lot more. But, there was nothing like that. There was no problem with reflection. The weirdest thing was how quiet it is. You have no buffeting, the car feels very smooth.”

He did, however, reference one area that needed improving. “Cooling, need some cooling, just because you get no airflow through the car. But, yeah, kudos to (INDYCAR).”

Joe Horton, Director of Safety and Engineering for INDYCAR, was very pleased that this first test went off as well as it did. “Scott’s first impression in the laps he did were really, really good. For him to get out and say really no problems, that’s exactly what we were shooting for,” he revealed.

Horton added that the issue of airflow was not surprising, and is something they’ll address going forward. “Probably could use a little airflow in the future. We knew that because all the positive pressure on the face was taken away. But, no, it was really good. Scott was excited. He said no showstoppers, we’ll fix a few things and move on.”

Currently, there is no timetable for when the windscreen will be race ready, but the initial impressions reveal a positive impact.

Highlights from the windscreen test can be seen here.

Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Shine

The Hondas struggled somewhat on short ovals and even some of the high-speed road courses as their aero kit produced more drag than Chevrolet’s. However, the universal 2018 aero kit negated that disadvantage, and Honda teams performed considerably better at ISM Raceway than in the past on short ovals.

Most notably, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing swept the weekend and saw either Takuma Sato or Graham Rahal at the top of the time sheets at the end of every session. Sato was actually fastest in three of the four sessions and turned the fastest lap of the weekend.

Sato displayed confidence that this test is proof that the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team will be a major force in 2018. “We did qualifying simulations and race traffic runs. I think the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team is really strong, so I’m really looking forward to two more road course tests and hopefully we’ll be ready for St. Pete,” said last year’s Indy 500 winner.

Allen Miller, Race Team Principal with Honda, was a little more subdued in his optimism, citing that testing and racing are different animals, but was nonetheless pleased with the results.

“This being a test weekend, you can’t read too much into the results, and there is still a lot of work for us to do prior to the start of the season. But we are very satisfied with the results from these last two days here at ISM Raceway,” said Miller. “We’re looking forward to the start of racing next month in St. Petersburg, and to seeking our fifth victory in the last seven years at the Indianapolis 500.”

The Night Time Was the Right Time (for Driving)

As previously mentioned, over 6,600 laps were completed across the three days of testing. However, most of those laps were completed on Friday and Saturday night. The two nighttime sessions combined for nearly 4,000 laps – 3,961 to be exact – with 2,257 completed in the Saturday night session alone.

This does not come as much of a surprise. April’s Phoenix Grand Prix (April 7, NBCSN), will roll off at 9:00 p.m. ET, 7:00 p.m. local time. With the night sessions beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. local time, each presented conditions that were expected to be more of a match to what they’ll face during the race.

Rookies Solid on Debuts

Four drivers made their IndyCar or oval debuts at ISM Raceway, five if you include Ed Carpenter Racing’s Spencer Pigot, who has not yet competed in a Phoenix IndyCar race.

However, all experienced trouble-free runs for the most part. Only Matheus Leist encountered problems on-track, with Saturday night being particularly adventurous for the 19-year-old Brazilian driver, as he drifted high and lightly brushed the wall on three different occasions. He also went for a quick spin during the Friday night session.

Still, none of the rookies had major incidents that resulted in damage and were able to gain valuable experience. Below are selected quotes from some of them, taken in between sessions on Saturday, describing their weekends.

Robert Wickens (No. 6 Lucas Oil Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda; 16th fastest lap overall, 261 laps completed)

“So far so good. I’m feeling more and more comfortable with every session here at ISM Raceway, so that’s nice. It seems like we can’t really improve from 13th (laughs). We’ve been 13th in every session so far, I think. At least I’m feeling more comfortable; I think the car is going in the right direction. I’m looking forward to this last night session in the Lucas Oil Honda.”

Pietro Fittpaldi (No. 19 Paysafe Dale Coyne Racing Honda; 15th fastest lap, 285 laps completed): “I’m gaining more experience with each day. Like yesterday, the team is doing a good job and helping me get up to speed. We’re trying different things on the No. 19 Paysafe car so I can experience them and see what the changes do on the oval, especially on the longer runs when you have used tires to simulate a race run, and we also ran a bit in traffic. I think we made a good step forward in this session and I’m confident we’ll make another step in the evening session.”

Zach Veach (No. 26 Group One Thousand One Andretti Autosport Honda): “Good afternoon session in the No. 26 Group One Thousand One Honda just trying some of our test items. I’m just gaining experience and laps still at this point. I think we’re looking pretty good with what we have, so I’m excited for this evening.”

Spencer Pigot (No. 21 Fuzzy’s Vodka Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet): “We are still working on getting more speed out of the car. I am looking forward to running in more race-like conditions tonight and getting more experience with that. We’ve got a good plan going into this evening and I’m ready to get back to work.”

Results from each session are linked below, including the combined results.

