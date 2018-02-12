Photo: NHRA

NHRA: Brittany Force released from hospital, to recuperate at home for next week

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 12, 2018
Reigning NHRA Top Fuel champion Brittany Force, who was involved in a hard lateral crash during Sunday’s first round of eliminations in the season-opening Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, was released from a hospital on Monday after spending a night for observation and additional tests.

According to a team media release issued Monday afternoon, Force suffered no lingering effects from the hard lateral impact except overall lingering soreness. Her Top Fuel dragster crossed into the opposite line and slammed sideways into the hard wall, bounced off, spun, slid back to the right lane on its side and eventually landed wheels up after sliding through the finish line area.

Force, 31, suffered no major internal injuries although she does have minor lung bruising. She was transported by ambulance after the wreck from Auto Club Raceway to a local Pomona, California hospital where she was held overnight as a precaution.

A CT scan was negative and an MRI showed findings from previous injuries.

The team said Force, daughter of 16-time NHRA Funny Car champ John Force, will continue to recuperate for the next week at her home in Yorba Linda, California.

The next NHRA national event is Feb. 23-25 in suburban Phoenix. Brittany Force is expected to take part in that event.

Danica Patrick says Indy 500 plans are complete

By Kyle LavigneFeb 12, 2018
Although she stopped short of announcing a team with which she’ll compete during the month of May, Danica Patrick on Monday asserted that her plans to run the Indianapolis 500, scheduled to be the final race of her career, are set.

“No, I just needed to make sure (the deal) was done. The rest I don’t really care about,” Patrick quipped when asked about specific details in a story posted on IndyCar’s website.

With GoDaddy as a sponsor for her venture, Patrick’s only scheduled races for 2018 are this weekend’s Daytona 500, where she will be competing with Premium Motorsports, and the Indy 500.

Patrick later added that she and her team will have something significant planned for the Indy 500 announcement.

“Obviously, the start of this (NASCAR) season didn’t happen any different than last season did, where I showed up and I hadn’t been in the car since Homestead,” she said. “It’s no different than that. But Indy is obviously totally different. We’ll do something a little more substantial for the announcement and the unveil.”

Patrick finished by saying that finishing off her career with the Indy 500 holds a great amount of personal significance to her.

“There’s nothing against Daytona, but just from being a young little girl, I had always wanted to win the Indy 500,” Patrick explained. “It’s not to say that Daytona is not an enormous deal. But I have to go with what feels like the most important in my heart and I came from open-wheel racing, I wanted to win the Indy 500 from being a go-kart driver when I was a kid and came close a few times. It’s kind of what started it all for me, so there’s just a lot more history there.”

Possible landing spots for Patrick include Ed Carpenter Racing, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, all of whom traditionally field extra entries beyond their full-season efforts for the Indy 500. Dreyer and Reinbold Racing, which fielded a one-off entry for Sage Karam last year, could also be in play.

