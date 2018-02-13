GRC to wrap season at legendary Lydden Hill, birthplace of rallycross racing

Even though the 2018 Red Bull Global Rallycross season is still three months away, the series is already thinking ahead to the season finale in late October.

To that end, GRC announced Tuesday that the last two rounds of the season – and the eighth race overall – will be held Oct. 27-28 at Lydden Hill in Kent, England.

Acknowledged as the birthplace of rallycross racing, the mile-long Lydden Hill is one of the most well-known and challenging courses for rally racing in the world.

In addition to regular competitors on the GRC circuit, series officials announced Tuesday in a media release that there will be “a number of select ‘wildcard’ entries as the UK takes on the USA for the first time in Red Bull GRC history.”

“Bringing Red Bull Global Rallycross to Lydden Hill’s historic venue makes perfect sense for the series’ long-awaited return to Europe,” said Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne. “Our teams and drivers are looking forward to battling it out for the championship on the circuit where the sport first began, so fans will be sure to see some of the most intense racing of the year over this double-header weekend.”

This will mark the GRC’s return to Europe since its last appearance across the Atlantic Ocean in 2013.

Among series regulars expected to take part include prior Lydden Hill race winner Tanner Foust, as well as three-time defending GRC series champion Scott Speed.

“Lydden has been at the forefront of rallycross for more than 50 years and we’ve invested in the sport throughout that time,” Lydden Hill owner and former rallycross racer Pat Doran said. “It’s fitting therefore that the GRC’s return to Europe is here, where rallycross fans will get the opportunity to see the best GRC has to offer, including the series’ signature 70ft table top jump, on our purpose-built rallycross track.

“We always receive great support from the motorsport fraternity, and I’m sure the fans will be out in force once again as we pull out all the stops to ensure the GRC season-finale is a sell-out success.”