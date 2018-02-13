Photo courtesy Lydden Hill

GRC to wrap season at legendary Lydden Hill, birthplace of rallycross racing

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 13, 2018, 6:17 PM EST
Even though the 2018 Red Bull Global Rallycross season is still three months away, the series is already thinking ahead to the season finale in late October.

To that end, GRC announced Tuesday that the last two rounds of the season – and the eighth race overall – will be held Oct. 27-28 at Lydden Hill in Kent, England.

Acknowledged as the birthplace of rallycross racing, the mile-long Lydden Hill is one of the most well-known and challenging courses for rally racing in the world.

In addition to regular competitors on the GRC circuit, series officials announced Tuesday in a media release that there will be “a number of select ‘wildcard’ entries as the UK takes on the USA for the first time in Red Bull GRC history.”

“Bringing Red Bull Global Rallycross to Lydden Hill’s historic venue makes perfect sense for the series’ long-awaited return to Europe,” said Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne. “Our teams and drivers are looking forward to battling it out for the championship on the circuit where the sport first began, so fans will be sure to see some of the most intense racing of the year over this double-header weekend.”

This will mark the GRC’s return to Europe since its last appearance across the Atlantic Ocean in 2013.

Among series regulars expected to take part include prior Lydden Hill race winner Tanner Foust, as well as three-time defending GRC series champion Scott Speed.

“Lydden has been at the forefront of rallycross for more than 50 years and we’ve invested in the sport throughout that time,” Lydden Hill owner and former rallycross racer Pat Doran said. “It’s fitting therefore that the GRC’s return to Europe is here, where rallycross fans will get the opportunity to see the best GRC has to offer, including the series’ signature 70ft table top jump, on our purpose-built rallycross track.

“We always receive great support from the motorsport fraternity, and I’m sure the fans will be out in force once again as we pull out all the stops to ensure the GRC season-finale is a sell-out success.”

Kanaan enjoys successful first outing with Foyt

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneFeb 13, 2018, 6:50 PM EST
Tony Kanaan had his first official outing with A.J. Foyt Racing at last weekend’s Verizon IndyCar Series open test at ISM Raceway. And the 43-year-old, who spent the previous four seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing, enjoyed a solid debut with a team that has undergone a significant revamp over the off-season.

Kanaan ranked in the top five at the end of three out of four sessions between Friday and Saturday, and turned the third fastest lap of the weekend at an average speed of 189.632 mph.

Despite the changes, the most notable being Eric Cowdin joining the team as their new technical director and Kanaan and Matheus Leist as the team’s new drivers, Kanaan was confident that they could be strong out of the box.

Tony Kanaan and Matheus Leist during testing at ISM Raceway: Photo: IndyCar

“It’s a good start. I wasn’t surprised at all. Eric (Cowdin) and I, we won (a lot of) races together at this place. It’s one of my favorite race tracks, and one of the tracks where I always do well, so I wasn’t expecting any less,” he asserted following the Friday afternoon session.

Kanaan also highlighted the performance of the rookie Leist, who ranked in the top ten during three sessions himself, including fourth on Friday afternoon, and led Thursday’s rookie test at the track. Leist ultimately turned the 13th fastest lap of the weekend.

“Good start for us. Happy, happy to see the rookie (Leist) right on my tail. It’s good to see both cars up there. The boss is happy which is important.”

In sampling the 2018 aero kit, Kanaan also detailed that a setup that can protect the tires will be crucial to maintaining speed in the car.

“You have to find the right setup to make your tires last, because you need them in the end. You don’t have as much downforce as we used to have. It’s a lot of fun. I’m an old-timer, so it reminds me of my old times.”

A.J. Foyt Racing is scheduled to test again later in February, during a two-day stop at Sebring International Raceway.

