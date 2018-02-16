Photo: Getty Images

Formula 1: Recapping the past week’s news

By Kyle LavigneFeb 16, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Below are some of the biggest headlines from the FIA Formula 1 World Championship during this past week.

Haas, Williams Reveal Their 2018 Cars

Haas F1 Team and Williams Martini Racing became the first teams to unveil their 2018 cars, Haas doing so on Wednesday and Williams doing so on Thursday.

The Haas F1 Team VF-18. Photo courtesy Haas F1 Team

Team launches are scheduled to continue next week. Below are other confirmed launch dates, with Sahara Force India the only team not to confirm a date as of writing.

February 19 – Red Bull Racing

February 20 -Alfa Romeo Sauber, Renault Sport F1 Team

February 22 – Scuderia Ferrari, Mercedes AMG Petronas

February 23 – McLaren F1 Team

February 26 – Scuderia Toro Rosso

 

Alonso to Contest Full Slate of Formula 1, WEC Races in 2018

Although Fernando Alonso previously confirmed his plans to contest FIA World Endurance Championship events, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with TOYOTA GAZOO Racing, a conflict of dates between Formula 1’s U.S. Grand Prix and the WEC’s 6 Hours of Fuji saw both events originally scheduled for the same weekend, October 21, with the assumption being that Alonso would skip the Fuji WEC round to stick with his full-time Formula 1 duties with McLaren.

However, the WEC Fuji round has subsequently been moved up one week to October 14, meaning that Alonso will be able to contest all rounds of the WEC in 2018 alongside his full-season Formula 1 campaign.

However, the move now puts the 6 Hours of Fuji in conflict with the Petit Le Mans, the season finale of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Such drivers as Harry Tincknell, Mike Conway, Bruno Senna, Renger van der Zande, and Augusto Farfus rank among those who would affected by the conflict, as all were originally scheduled to contest both events.

Williams unveils 2018 Formula 1 car

Photo: Williams Martini Racing
By Kyle LavigneFeb 15, 2018, 6:39 PM EST
Williams Martini Racing became the second team to reveal their car for the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season on Thursday.

The car, dubbed the FW41, was officially revealed during a team launch in London, which featured deputy team principal Claire Williams and chief technical officer Paddy Lowe, along with drivers Lance Stroll, Sergey Sirotkin, and Robert Kubica – Kubica being the team’s reverse driver.

“I am thrilled to be back and launching our new car, for a new season, with a new, exciting driver line-up,” said Claire Williams during the launch. “For many months, the team have put a tremendous amount of effort into the FW41 and I’m eager to see both Lance and Sergey take to the track later this month.”

Technical officer Paddy Lowe discussed the car’s development and revealed that it has very different aerodynamics from last year’s FW40.

“The car has many new features, most of which are not all that obvious, but externally the team has pursued a very different aerodynamic concept which has allowed us some significant progress in aerodynamic performance,” Lowe detailed. “All Formula One cars are an evolution of what has gone before to some extent, but the FW41 does involve a number of departures from the directions that have been pursued in the past. Overall, the philosophy we are starting to see emerge is a new approach to the collaboration between aerodynamics and design to achieve the optimum working result.”

The Williams team will look to improve upon their 2017 season, in which they finished fifth in the constructor’s championship and achieved a best race result of third, with Lance Stroll, at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

