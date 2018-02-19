Kubica slated for three FP1 sessions in 2018 F1 season

Williams Martini Racing will have reserve driver Robert Kubica participate in three Free Practice 1 sessions during the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season. The 33-year-old Kubica, who last raced in F1 in 2010, confirmed those plans at the of launch of Williams’ 2018 F1 car.
“I will do three FP1s. I will start in Barcelona, then I think Austria and then another one,” Kubica said in a piece posted on Formula1.com. “I will do some pre-season testing and in-season testing. It was important to have the chance to drive. Currently the regulations are such that driving is limited. The simulator plays an important role, as I am part of this project it is important to build up a link between this tool and the real world.”
Kubica added, “I’m very excited. It’s not maybe what everybody – or maybe I – was dreaming of, but it brings me back to the paddock, back in quite an important role.”
Kubica had tested for Williams late in 2017 and was considered to be a candidate for a race seat prior to the team confirming Sergey Sirotkin in January.
Although doubts surfaced about Kubica’s ability to race in F1 – he hasn’t done so since a devastating rally crash in 2011 left him with gruesome injuries to his right arm – Kubica has remained confident that he is ready to return to F1.