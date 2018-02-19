Photo: IndyCar

Marco Andretti confident that fewer tests won’t hurt Andretti Autosport

By Kyle LavigneFeb 19, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
A small point of debate around the 2018 aero kit has been the manufacturer test days that took place through the Fall of 2017 and into the beginning of 2018. Chiefly, the debate has centered around teams who hadn’t participated in those manufacturer test days and if they’re starting the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season at a disadvantage as a result.

Team Penske, Ed Carpenter Racing, and A.J. Foyt Racing completed test days for Chevrolet, with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and Chip Ganassi Racing doing so for Honda.

That left teams like Andretti Autosport out of the mix, with some voicing concerns as a result.

However, in a press conference during testing at ISM Raceway last weekend, Marco Andretti explained that he thinks Andretti Autosport should be able to catch up on development, citing the team’s resources – they’re the only IndyCar team with four full-time cars in their stable – and the fact that everyone is still adapting to the new kit.

“I feel like it’s early enough days that, yes, we can catch up,” Andretti said at ISM Raceway. “When there is anything new, a new car, new aero kit, at-track days are huge. We can sim all these things we want. To really get out there and confirm what we’re learning back at the shop is another thing.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay during testing at ISM Raceway. Photo: IndyCar

Andretti continued, “Yeah, I don’t think we should look at it like we’re behind the eight ball. With a four-car team, that’s where we can use it to our benefit. So far so good.”

Teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay, echoed Andretti’s sentiments, adding that while the situation is not perfect, they will need to adapt to it in order to remain competitive.

“Any time you have a new car, to put it into perspective, we’re on track three days on a road course before we get to (the season open in St. Petersburg). That’s a very short amount of time. It’s obviously not ideal, but we’re just going to lace up our boots and get on with it. That’s all you can do.”

Andretti Autosport will have one more team test, at Sebring International Raceway later on in February, before the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Kubica slated for three FP1 sessions in 2018 F1 season

Photo: Getty Images
By Kyle LavigneFeb 19, 2018, 1:30 PM EST
Williams Martini Racing will have reserve driver Robert Kubica participate in three Free Practice 1 sessions during the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season. The 33-year-old Kubica, who last raced in F1 in 2010, confirmed those plans at the of launch of Williams’ 2018 F1 car.

“I will do three FP1s. I will start in Barcelona, then I think Austria and then another one,” Kubica said in a piece posted on Formula1.com. “I will do some pre-season testing and in-season testing. It was important to have the chance to drive. Currently the regulations are such that driving is limited. The simulator plays an important role, as I am part of this project it is important to build up a link between this tool and the real world.”

Kubica added, “I’m very excited. It’s not maybe what everybody – or maybe I – was dreaming of, but it brings me back to the paddock, back in quite an important role.”

Kubica had tested for Williams late in 2017 and was considered to be a candidate for a race seat prior to the team confirming Sergey Sirotkin in January.

Although doubts surfaced about Kubica’s ability to race in F1 – he hasn’t done so since a devastating rally crash in 2011 left him with gruesome injuries to his right arm – Kubica has remained confident that he is ready to return to F1.

