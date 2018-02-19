Photo: Getty Images

Red Bull unveils 2018 Formula 1 car: the RB14

By Kyle LavigneFeb 19, 2018, 9:16 AM EST
Red Bull Racing took the covers off its car for the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season earlier on Monday. Dubbed the RB14, the chassis kicks off a new era for Red Bull as Aston Martin joins the team as a title sponsor, giving them the official name of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, with Aston Martin branding featured prominently on the chassis, notably on the side of the cockpit and across the rear wing.

The announcement also featured a special blue and black livery on the car. However, the livery will reportedly be temporary, as the race livery will be revealed during testing at the Circuit de Catalunya when testing begins next week.

“Daniel Ricciardo is taking the all-new Aston Martin-Red Bull Racing-TAG Heuer RB14 for a spin at Silverstone as we conduct a pre-season filming day,” the team revealed in an announcement on their website.

The announcement continued, “The RB14 is currently wearing a special edition livery. We’re keeping our race-ready paint job under wraps for the time being and will unveil it at the Circuit de Catalunya next week. The unfamiliar shapes under the paint, however, are here to stay.”

Recent years have seen the Red Bull squad launch their car relatively late, right before pre-season testing even, as a way of maximizing design and development ahead of the season. However, they used a different philosophy this year.

“The pattern of the last few years has been to launch ‘aggressively late’. This has allowed the design department the maximum amount of time to add goodness to the car before the cut-off point at which the design is frozen and a launch car produced. It’s been not uncommon to have the car finished, fired up for the first time and shipped to Spain for the start of testing all on the same day,” the team explained.

They continued, “It serves a purpose – but you wouldn’t do it if you didn’t have to, and this year we didn’t have to. It’s preferable to finish the car early and deal with any snags now, when the car is on a track a short drive from the factory, rather than using up one of our eight ultra-precious test days doing the same at the Circuit de Catalunya.”

Testing begins at the Catalunya circuit begins on February 26.

Marco Andretti confident that fewer tests won’t hurt Andretti Autosport

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneFeb 19, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
A small point of debate around the 2018 aero kit has been the manufacturer test days that took place through the Fall of 2017 and into the beginning of 2018. Chiefly, the debate has centered around teams who hadn’t participated in those manufacturer test days and if they’re starting the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season at a disadvantage as a result.

Team Penske, Ed Carpenter Racing, and A.J. Foyt Racing completed test days for Chevrolet, with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and Chip Ganassi Racing doing so for Honda.

That left teams like Andretti Autosport out of the mix, with some voicing concerns as a result.

However, in a press conference during testing at ISM Raceway last weekend, Marco Andretti explained that he thinks Andretti Autosport should be able to catch up on development, citing the team’s resources – they’re the only IndyCar team with four full-time cars in their stable – and the fact that everyone is still adapting to the new kit.

“I feel like it’s early enough days that, yes, we can catch up,” Andretti said at ISM Raceway. “When there is anything new, a new car, new aero kit, at-track days are huge. We can sim all these things we want. To really get out there and confirm what we’re learning back at the shop is another thing.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay during testing at ISM Raceway. Photo: IndyCar

Andretti continued, “Yeah, I don’t think we should look at it like we’re behind the eight ball. With a four-car team, that’s where we can use it to our benefit. So far so good.”

Teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay, echoed Andretti’s sentiments, adding that while the situation is not perfect, they will need to adapt to it in order to remain competitive.

“Any time you have a new car, to put it into perspective, we’re on track three days on a road course before we get to (the season open in St. Petersburg). That’s a very short amount of time. It’s obviously not ideal, but we’re just going to lace up our boots and get on with it. That’s all you can do.”

Andretti Autosport will have one more team test, at Sebring International Raceway later on in February, before the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

