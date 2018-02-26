Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

MRTI: pre-season testing Day 4 notebook

By Kyle LavigneFeb 26, 2018, 7:24 PM EST
The final day of pre-season testing for the Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires saw the top series in the ladder take to the 2.3-mile road course at Homestead-Miami Speedway. After running on the 1.5-mile oval on Friday, the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires had its first and only day on the road course on Monday.

Monday’s running saw the field increase to seven cars, with Belardi Auto Racing joining in with drivers Santiago Urrutia and Aaron Telitz (of note: Juncos Racing’s Alfonso Celis Jr. did not do any laps on Monday).

And it was Belardi driver Urrutia leading the way, turning the fastest lap of the day, at 1:14.502, during Session 2, bettering Andretti Autosport’s Ryan Norman by nearly half a second in doing so.

However, Urrutia pointed out that his fast lap came as the result of a little help, in the form of push-to-pass.
“Everyone used the push-to-pass at the end, including me, so I think (teammate Aaron Telitz) was quickest today,” he asserted
Urrutia added that, despite the speed, he and the team struggled to hit the setup exactly right, something he acknowledged they’ll need to do to battle for the Indy Lights title.
“We’ve been working on setup for St. Pete and we’re pretty good, though we need to fix some problems that showed up today,” he explained. “I wasn’t completely comfortable in the car today because of that so we’ll get those things fixed before St. Pete. It’s going to be tough this year, because anyone can win the championship. You see from the times today that it’s going to be really tight. To win the championship you have to always be right there – win when you have the car to win, and if you don’t, be right there in the top-five.”
The next official on-track sessions for the series in the Mazda Road to Indy will come at the season-opening weekend on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida on March 9-11.

Ricciardo, Red Bull top first day of F1 testing

Photo: Getty Images
By Kyle LavigneFeb 26, 2018, 5:45 PM EST
Daniel Ricciardo and Red Bull Racing asserted their presence early on Day 1 of pre-season testing for the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, going to the top of the leaderboard in the morning with a lap time of 1:20.179, good enough to keep them at the top through the afternoon.

Scuderia Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen originally held the fastest lap through the morning, but both Ricciardo and Mercedes AMG Petronas driver Valtteri Bottas jumped ahead near the end of the morning session.

Ricciardo, who also turned the most laps of the day at 105, offered the below assessment of the first day of testing.

Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr. were fourth and fifth quickest for Renault Sport F1 Team, while four-time and defending world champion Lewis Hamilton turned the sixth fastest lap of the day.

Fernando Alonso rebounded from an early morning incident to end up seventh, while Scuderia Toro Rosso’s Brendon Hartley enjoyed a solid day, the team’s first with Honda power units, to run 93 laps on his way to eighth fastest.

Of note: Nikita Mazepin piloted Sahara Force India’s VJM11 on the first day. Race drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon will sample the car later this week.

Results from Day 1 can be found here.

