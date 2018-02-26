Getty Images

Revisiting behind-the-scenes action from this year’s Rolex 24 (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 26, 2018, 3:49 PM EST
The Rolex 24 at Daytona was nearly a month ago, but folks are still talking about the season opener for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Mobil 1 The Grid was in attendance to record all the behind-the-scenes video both on- and off-track.

Included in interviews are Formula 1’s Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll; IndyCar’s Scott Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Simon Pagenaud; NASCAR’s A.J. Allmendinger; IMSA, NASCAR and IndyCar team owner Chip Ganassi; as well as Eric Curran, Nick Tandy, Joey Hand, Jan Magnussen, Renger van der Zande, Mike Rockenfeller, Oliver Gavin, Allan McNish and João Barbosa.

If you weren’t able to be at Daytona last month for the Rolex 24, this is close to the next best thing to being there.

Check out the video below:

Force India, Toro Rosso, Haas unveil new cars on Day 1 of Barcelona F1 test

Associated PressFeb 26, 2018, 4:10 PM EST
MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Force India, Toro Rosso and Haas unveiled their new cars for the 2018 Formula One season shortly before preseason testing began on Monday.

Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon pulled the tarp off Force India’s pink-and-white car, dubbed the VJM11.

Nikita Mazepin of Russia drives the (34) Sahara Force India F1 Team VJM11 Mercedes.

Perez and Ocon return for Force India after a good 2017, when the team finished fourth in the standings behind Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

Brendon Hartley and Pierre Gasly, who made their F1 debuts last year, did the honors for Toro Rosso’s STR13.

Brendon Hartley drives the (28) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 Honda.

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen also return for Haas, which finished eighth among the 10 teams last year.

Testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya runs until Thursday. A second four-day session will be held from March 6-9.

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix is on March 25.