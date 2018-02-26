Revisiting behind-the-scenes action from this year’s Rolex 24 (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Rolex 24 at Daytona was nearly a month ago, but folks are still talking about the season opener for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Mobil 1 The Grid was in attendance to record all the behind-the-scenes video both on- and off-track.

Included in interviews are Formula 1’s Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll; IndyCar’s Scott Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Simon Pagenaud; NASCAR’s A.J. Allmendinger; IMSA, NASCAR and IndyCar team owner Chip Ganassi; as well as Eric Curran, Nick Tandy, Joey Hand, Jan Magnussen, Renger van der Zande, Mike Rockenfeller, Oliver Gavin, Allan McNish and João Barbosa.

If you weren’t able to be at Daytona last month for the Rolex 24, this is close to the next best thing to being there.

Check out the video below: