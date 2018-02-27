NHRA: Top Fuel drivers Antron Brown, Steve Torrence to compete in Mint 400 off-road race

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

NHRA Top Fuel drag racers Antron Brown and Steve Torrence are used to their races lasting less than four seconds and going 320 mph-plus at a distance of 1,000 feet.

But next week, both drivers will change gears significantly, taking part in the Mint 400 off-road race, which starts Wednesday, March 7, and goes through Sunday, March 11, beginning and ending in Las Vegas.

The Mint 400 is the biggest off-road race in the U.S., with 400 vehicles expected to take part and 50,000 fans to attend.

Brown, a three-time Top Fuel champ, and Torrence, a former Top Alcohol champ (and finished runner-up in Top Fuel last season) will compete in the 2018 Polaris RZR XP4 Turbo.

“Each 130-mile loop is probably further than Antron or Steve have drag raced in all of their combined years!” joked Star Car principle and syndicated radio and TV motorsports announcer Jim Beaver, who will co-drive with both drag racers.

“It only took me about three seconds to accept Jim’s offer to race in the Mint 400,” Brown said in a media release.

Brown began his drag racing career on two wheels, spending nearly a decade on the NHRA circuit in the Pro Stock Motorcycle ranks.

Torrence, who won this past Sunday’s Top Fuel title in the NHRA Arizona Nationals, was equally as quick to sign up for the Mint 400.

Torrence, who has owned his own Top Fuel team since 2012, has raced for more than two decades. He was forced to take a hiatus in 2000 to deal with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. After a grueling battery of chemotherapy and radiation treatments, he beat the disease and was able to return to racing and the family pipeline construction and maintenance business.

The Mint 400 will have over 100 vehicles in each of four classes for the desert race.

Check out an interview between Beaver, Brown and Torrence:

