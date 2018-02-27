Vettel leads cold, snow riddled Day 2 of F1 testing

Mother Nature intervened heavily on Day 2 of testing for the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, as freezing weather and even some sleet and snow hit the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Tuesday. In fact, it was not until after 10:00 a.m. local time that a timed lap was even posted, with Renault Sport F1 Team’s Carlos Sainz Jr. being the first to do so.

At the end of the day, it was Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel leading the way with a quick lap of 1:19.673. Right behind Vettel was Mercedes AMG Petronas’ Valtteri Bottas, who actually led the way through the morning before Vettel’s time eclipsed him in the afternoon, with both drivers turning upwards of 90 laps despite the weather conditions.

Stoffel Vandoorne, Max Verstappen, and the aforementioned Sainz Jr. rounded out the top five for the day. A number of teams also spent the day gathering data about their cars’ aerodynamics, running test devices on various spots of their machines.

Taking 'Grill' The Grid to a whole new level 😉 Aero sensors appear to be in fashion today at @Circuitcat_eng!#F1 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/VuR4mSqdN1 — Formula 1 (@F1) February 27, 2018

Also of note: Robert Kubica turned his first laps in the Williams Martini Racing FW41, completing a total of 48 laps with a best lap of 1:21.495, good for seventh, one spot ahead of teammate Sergey Sirotkin.

Testing is scheduled to continue on Wednesday, although the weather forecast looks set to take a turn for the worst, with snow and heavy rain predicted to hit the track. Results from Day 2 of testing can be found here.

