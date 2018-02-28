Photos courtesy IMSA and LEGO

IMSA unveils LEGO version of 3-time GTD championship car

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 28, 2018, 3:09 PM EST
If you always wanted to build your own championship race team but didn’t have the money, well, we have the next best thing for you – and you can build it brick by brick, so to speak.

On Wednesday, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship officials announced a replica of the 3-time GTD-championship winning No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 as the latest addition to the LEGO Speed Champions set.

The set, which contains 179 pieces and launches for sale on March 1, also features a LEGO version of driver Christina Nielsen. It will be available to order from LEGO.com and costs $14.99 – a lot cheaper than building the actual full-size car, obviously.

And, you can customize it any way you see fit.

“To partner with Ferrari and the LEGO Group on its 60th anniversary and bring our No. 63 to life is a dream project,” said Giacomo Mattioli, Scuderia Corsa team owner. “We’ve had outstanding results with the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 the past five years, and the LEGO Speed Champions set is a powerful way to tell our story, hopefully inspiring the race drivers, engineers and designers of the future.”

The LEGO version of the Ferrari is spot-on with authentic details, including the red racing colors all the way down to race-graphic stickers, including the green number panel used by WeatherTech Championship GTD teams.

Nielsen’s minifigure comes complete with her signature blonde hair, WeatherTech Championship and Continental Tire uniform logos and a blue helmet. It can also be placed inside the race car through a removable windshield, as opposed to through the door in real life.

To top it all off, the set also includes a replica silver championship trophy Nielsen won for capturing back-to-back GTD titles with co-driver Allessandro Balzan in 2016 and 2017.

“I cannot believe it is becoming real,” Nielsen said in a media release. “I still think it’s unreal. I need to get one myself, I haven’t got one yet, or two, or three, or four, but yeah, it’s absolutely amazing. My life feels 99 percent complete. The last percent is I need to have a Porsche in LEGO as well.”

Jeff Gordon would love to see Lewis Hamilton race in NASCAR

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 28, 2018, 8:13 PM EST
On this week’s NASCAR On NBC podcast, special guest four-time NASCAR champ Jeff Gordon was asked by host Nate Ryan about F1 champ Lewis Hamilton.

Gordon was at the Mexican Grand Prix last fall when Hamilton – who Gordon is friends with – clinched his fourth career Formula 1 title (2008, 2014, 2015 and 2017). Gordon was returning the favor as Hamilton attended Gordon’s final NASCAR race in 2015 at Homestead, Florida (before he came back for several races to fill-in for the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr. the following season).

During some down time that weekend, Gordon and Hamilton got to chatting and the latter expressed a desire to Gordon to drive in a NASCAR race, including potentially the Daytona 500.

So could Hamilton make the transition to race in NASCAR?

Here’s what Gordon had to say (the segment starts around 24 minutes, 18 seconds into the podcast):

“I think that would be amazing (if Hamilton ran in Daytona 500),” Gordon said.

But, Gordon quickly added, “Odds are very, very slim, I would say.

“We all saw what happened when Fernando Alonso came to (the Indianapolis 500 last year) or the 24 (Rolex 24 this year), how great that is. In the past, we’ve seen IndyCar drivers come over to NASCAR. I think it’s a great storyline and it’s also an eye-opener for open-wheel drivers to get behind the wheel of a stock car because it’s a lot different.

“It’s no different than Kurt Busch going into an Indy car (in the 2014 Indy 500), and even though he did a great job, that experience is just mind-boggling how much different it is.

“I chuckled (at Hamilton wanting to race in the Daytona 500) because trying to get a quality car and team together that’s not a charger and give Lewis an opportunity to be competitive would be a challenge. That’s the first kind of check against him.

“And then I also think there’s no testing now. Lewis could go and test, especially at Daytona, get in a draft and understand the dynamics of that. There’s no doubt he’s incredibly talented and could do the job with the right amount of preparation. But there’s so little preparation these days for any races, especially Daytona.”

“I briefly talked to him about it. He showed interest and excitement. I don’t know if it was necessarily for Daytona. It’s just that he’d like to drive a car and I’d like to see him drive a car. He did drive Tony’s (Stewart) car at Watkins Glen, but it was wet. I’d like to see him do it on an oval. I think that would be cool.”

