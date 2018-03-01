Karam reunites with Dreyer and Reinbold for Indy 500 effort

Sage Karam and Dreyer and Reinbold Racing will reunite this coming May to contest the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil. It represents the fourth time in five years that they have teamed up to enter the “500,” and May’s 102nd running will be Karam’s fifth entry in total – he raced in 2015 with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Karam will pilot the No. 24 entry for Dreyer and Reinbold, with WIX Filters joining the program as a primary sponsor.

“We’re really excited to be back, and we’re really excited to have Sage with us and to have WIX as a technical partner,” said team co-owner Dennis Reinbold in a teleconference on Thursday. “Obviously we’re very excited about that. You know, they first came on board with us in 2011 with Paul Tracy and have been with us in different forms of racing over the years and are just a fabulous sponsor to have involved, a technical partner to have involved and be a part of our program.”

Karam echoed Reinbold’s enthusiasm, highlighting the Indy 500 as a race any driver desires to compete in.

“It’s my fourth time with the team, my fifth consecutive Indy 500. You know, being 22 and saying that it’s my fifth consecutive makes me really, really proud and happy to have people in my corner like WIX and Dennis and the whole Dreyer and Reinbold team,” said Karam. “You know, I’m just really excited to get back to the speedway. Every time you go there, it’s always great vibes and always a great month. I think any race car driver looks forward to the month of May, and that’s exactly the case with me.”

Karam also asserted that Dreyer and Reinbold, despite being a one-off entrant, is plenty capable of challenging for a victory.

“I really do think we can do well. I’ve come in – this will be my fourth time with the team. I’ve done it three times already as a single-car effort, and we’ve run up front, we’ve run with Penske, we’ve run with Ganassi, we’ve run alongside the Andrettis,” he added. “For a one-car effort with no teammates and everything, that’s been huge for us. It shows a lot of what car Dennis Reinbold puts together and team. They put a car together that can compete with the very best, and I’m just truly thankful that they’ve put me to the car to pilot it.”

Reinbold also confirmed that Karam will have a teammate this year, and that details on the team’s second car will be revealed in the coming weeks.

“In terms of a second car, we will be announcing something in a couple weeks that we will have a second car, so that is happening,” Reinbold detailed. “I’m excited about that, and Sage very subtly referred to not having a teammate before. Well, he’s going to have a good teammate, and we’re excited about that.”

Karam’s best Indy 500 finish is ninth, with Dreyer and Reinbold, back in 2014.

Follow@KyleMLavigne