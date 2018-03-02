Photo: Getty Images

Formula E: Mexico City ePrix preview

Mar 2, 2018
The ABB FIA Formula E Championship heads to Mexico City this weekend for Round 5 of the 2017-18 campaign. The current season, the fourth of the Formula E championship, has seen three different winners – Sam Bird, Felix Rosenqvist, and Jean-Éric Vergne – in four races, with Vergne currently leading the championship standings on 71 points, five ahead of Rosenqvist.

Below are noteworthy storylines heading into Saturday’s Mexico City ePrix.

  • Vergne’s victory at the last race, in Santiago, Chile, a 1-2 for Techeetah Formula E Team, with teammate André Lotterer finishing second after the two engaged in a hard-fought battle for the win. It was also the first 1-2 for any team in Formula E history.
  • Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler’s Lucas di Grassi, the defending Formula E champion, enters Mexico City in somewhat of a slump, with a best finish of 14th in the 2017-18 season and with two consecutive DNFs to his name. However, di Grassi is also the defending Mexico City winner, so this weekend presents a strong opportunity for him to right the ship.
  • Ten points separate championship leader Vergne from third-place Sam Bird. Fourth place Sébastien Buemi sits on 37 points, 24 behind Bird, meaning the early-season title picture looks to be a three-man fight. However, with seven rounds remaining, including Saturday’s Mexico City event, there remains plenty of time for a driver outside of the Top 3 to make a championship run.
  • The Teams’ Championship is also a close fight at the front, with Techeetah leading the way on 89 points, but only two markers ahead of Mahindra Racing. DS Virgin Racing sits in third, on 69 points.
  • While Formula E events are held on city streets, the Mexico City event does feature a permanent racing facility, utilizing parts of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, including the Peraltada, to make up the 17-turn track.
  • DS Virgin Racing’s Alex Lynn is slated to receive a 10-spot grid penalty for taking a new gearbox after suffering a failure at the Santiago ePrix.

Saturday’s Mexico City ePrix rolls off at 4:30 p.m. EST.

Hamilton leads Day 4 of F1 testing as Week 1 wraps up

Photo: Getty Images
Mar 1, 2018
The first week of pre-season testing for the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season came to a close on Thursday. And although Mother Nature again impacted the day – rain hit the circuit in the morning – the track was dry by the afternoon, allowing for all teams to take to the track.

The improved track conditions allowed for Mercedes AMG Petronas’ Lewis Hamilton to turn the fastest lap of the week at 1:19.333, just over half a second clear of McLaren F1 Team’s Stoffel Vandoorne, who was second on the leaderboard.

Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel was third quickest, followed by Haas F1 Team’s Romain Grosjean and Vandoorne’s McLaren teammate Fernando Alonso.

Thursday also saw a considerable increase in the amount of laps some drivers turned in, possibly in response to Wednesday’s snow out in which only the aforementioned Alonso turned in a timed lap.

Both Vandoorne and Vettel completed over 100 laps – Vandoorne with 110 and Vettel with 120. However, the driver with the most laps to his name on Thursday was Scuderia Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly, who completed a staggering 147 laps around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, by far the most of anyone.

Conversely, Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen completed the fewest laps – 35 – in a troublesome day that saw him spin into the gravel trap in Turn 12, causing a brief stoppage as his RB14 was removed.

Results from Thursday can be found here. Testing from the Catalunya circuit resumes on Monday.

