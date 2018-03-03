Photo: Getty Images

Formula 1: Recapping the past week’s news

By Kyle LavigneMar 3, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
This past week saw the FIA Formula 1 World Championship return to on-track action as pre-season testing kicked off at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

However, the week was far from smooth, with weather conditions impacting two of the four days of testing, with Wednesday’s sessions effectively wiped out because of a combination of snow and rain.

However, the final day of testing this week, on Thursday, saw the weather give way to much better conditions, and F1 teams finished out the week with the busiest day of testing so far. Three drivers turned in over 100 laps – McLaren F1 Team’s Stoffel Vandoorne (110 laps), Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastien Vettel (120 laps), and Scuderia Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly (147 laps), while Mercedes AMG Petronas’ Lewis Hamilton turned in the fastest lap of the week at 1:19.333.

Other drivers to lead individual days were Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo (fastest on Day 1) and the aforementioned Vettel (fastest on Day 2).

McLaren also enjoyed a strong outing in the first week of testing, this after switching to Renault power units following a problematic three-year stretch with Honda. Both Vandoorne and Fernando Alonso ranked inside the top five on Thursday (Vandoorne second, Alonso fifth) while the team has enjoyed no significant mechanical problems so far, their only on-track issue coming on Day 1 when a broken wheel nut sent Alonso spinning off the track at the final corner.

Toro Rosso, which is now running Honda power units, has also enjoyed a trouble-free opening week, with Brendon Hartley and Pierre Gasly combining for over 300 laps of running between them.

Pre-season testing resumes on Monday.

Drivers Adapting to the Halo

The newly created halo that surrounds the cockpit of all 2018 Formula 1 cars has been a point of controversy ever since the concept was conceived.

However, while the look of it remains a point of much debate, the drivers are getting used to its presence and have found adapting to it relatively easy.

The “halo” remains a point of controversy as drivers begin adapting to it. Photo: Getty Images

“When you are sitting there you only see the center pillar and a small part of the wider one, but you are not looking there anyway. It’s a small thing in the middle and that’s it, I’m completely used to it and it’s fine,” said Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas. “It took a little bit of time to get used to it but it’s OK. It’s not been disturbing anything.”

Concerns, then, about the drivers’ ability to see appear to have been alleviated, although its appearance remains unpopular.

“I’m not impressed with the whole thing. If you give me a chainsaw I would take it off,” Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff asserted. “I think we need to look after the drivers’ safety but what we have implemented is aesthetically not appealing. We need to come up with a solution that simply looks better.”

F1 to Launch an Over-the-Top Streaming Service

Liberty Media and Formula 1 confirmed that an over-the-top streaming service, dubbed F1 TV, will become available early in the 2018 season.

The service will be similar in nature to ones offered by the FIM MotoGP and Superbike World Championships, featuring coverage of all on-track sessions, both live and on-demand, as well as coverage of several Formula 1 support series, such as the FIA Formula 2 Championship and the GP3 Series.

The subscription service will be offered in two tiers, F1 TV Pro at a monthly cost of $8-$12, and the less expensive F1 TV Access. More information about F1 TV can be found here.

Graham Rahal admits he worries when Courtney, John and Brittany Force race

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 2, 2018, 9:48 PM EST
When Graham Rahal asked his father for pre-marriage advice before he married Courtney Force in November 2015, Bobby Rahal cut right to the chase:

“I told Graham, “You do realize you’re marrying John, too, right?,” the elder Rahal said with a laugh.

That’s John, as in John Force, the winningest and most popular driver in NHRA drag racing history, and Courtney’s father.

But once he became John’s son-in-law, Graham quickly became a worry-wart, genuinely concerned about John, not to mention Graham’s wife Courtney and sister-in-law Brittany each time they get behind the wheel of either their Funny Cars or Top Fuel dragsters.

You’d worry about them too, given they routinely go over 330 mph in 1,000 feet.

During an interview with MotorSportsTalk earlier this week for an upcoming feature on he and his team for the upcoming 2018 season, we asked Graham his thoughts about John Force’s crash this past Sunday at Chandler, Arizona.

“Obviously, I was concerned because John’s had a lot of close calls the last couple years, of no fault of his own,” Rahal said. “They’ve just had a lot of weird stuff happen.

“I’d lie to you if I didn’t tell you that every time I watch those things, I’m just hoping and praying. I know everybody else watches it and think it’s awesome and fast and loud, but I think about it completely different.”

In the first two race weekends of the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season, John Force Racing has endured quite a bit.

John Force had an engine explosion during qualifying for the season-opening race at Pomona, California, three weeks ago. He went to the hospital, was examined and released, and returned to the racetrack.

Then, two days later, Brittany Force, the 2017 defending NHRA Top Fuel champion, had the worst wreck of her career, suffering a concussion and severe bruising. She, too, went to the hospital, was held overnight and then released.

But there’s more: John suffered another massive engine explosion this past Sunday during the quarterfinals of eliminations. The explosion blew the body off Force’s car, he crossed into the lane of competitor Jonnie Lindberg, ran into Lindberg’s car, got tangled in the parachute cord of Lindberg, and both cars went back across the track and slammed into the outside retaining wall.

“I worry about my family members out there a lot, and unfortunately, the last couple weeks have been a bad couple weeks,” Graham Rahal said. “All I thought about was if he was okay.”

Particularly the impact John Force’s head suffered in the wreck.

“It didn’t look like it was that violent from a broken bones perspective, like maybe Brittany might have faced, but it looked violent from a head perspective,” Rahal said. “When it comes to your head, you only get one shot.”

John Force did not suffer any head injury or trauma, but Graham then worried about his wife, Courtney, who after John’s incident, advanced two more rounds to the finals, which she ultimately won, capturing her first national event victory since 2016.

Said Graham, “I just take that so seriously and get so concerned, that I just wanted to make sure (John Force) was okay, and obviously also that Courtney stayed focused because I knew Courtney had the best car all weekend, and just make sure she can go through and finish off the job – and she did a great job.”

What made things worse is that Rahal was in Sebring, Florida, for testing and was unable to make it to Phoenix, 2,000 miles away. But his heart, spirit and attention were.

“Drag racing, I enjoy it, I get the thrills of it, but I hate the thought of a driver becoming a passenger (losing control of the car), and unfortunately I see it too much,” he said. “And from a family perspective, I get too worried about that. It’s been a little bit tough the last couple of weeks.”

Rahal races next weekend in the Verizon IndyCar Series season opener at St. Petersburg. Courtney will likely be with him, as she doesn’t race again until the following weekend, just a few miles up the road at the NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Fla.

