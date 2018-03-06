Photo courtesy Indianapolis Motor Speedway

AMR named new sponsor for INDYCAR Safety Team; Holmatro still involved

Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Tuesday that American Medical Response (AMR), a leader in emergency medical transport, has been named the new sponsor of the INDYCAR Safety Team.

Having signed a multi-year partnership with INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, AMR will replace Holmatro as primary sponsor of the Safety Team and provide emergency and non-emergency ground medical transport services at IMS.

The newly branded group will be known as the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team and will provide medical response and care at all Verizon IndyCar Series and Mazda Road to Indy events this season and going forward.

However, Holmatro – which recently signed a five-year extension with the Speedway and INDYCAR — will still be involved, providing safety tools to the Safety Team.

The AMR INDYCAR Safety Team is made up of nearly 30 physicians, nurses, paramedics and firefighter/EMTs who average 20 years of experience in their respective areas of medical and rescue specialties.

According to a media release, “AMR’s logos and red, white and blue colors will adorn the safety team’s firesuits, trucks and transporter, effective with this week’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which opens the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season.”

“The INDYCAR Safety Team has a world-renowned history of setting the standard for emergency services in motorsports, and AMR is proud to sponsor the group for the 2018 season and onward,” AMR President/CEO Ted Van Horne said. “With our focus on safety and experience providing onsite medical responses at numerous sports venues, there is a natural fit for us to sponsor the safety team.

“We are also pleased to be the official provider of ambulance services at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

F1 testing resumes on Tuesday as Vettel leads the way

The second week of pre-season testing for the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season kicked off on Tuesday with Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel leading the way with a quick lap of 1:20.396.

Mercedes AMG Petronas’ Valtteri Bottas was second fastest, followed by Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen in third. Lewis Hamilton was fourth for Mercedes, while Pierre Gasly rounded out the top five for Scuderia Toro Rosso.

The total laps completed continued to increase for multiple drivers, with Vettel completing 171 trips around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, 41 more than the next highest total, which went to Verstappen with 130. Alfa Romeo Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson also did over 100 laps of running, totaling 120.

McLaren F1 Team, however, struggled with reliability as Stoffel Vandoorne completed only 38 circuits after suffering three stoppages during the day, the team struggling first with electronics problems and then with hydraulic issues.

Results from Tuesday’s running can be found here. Pre-season testing resumes on Wednesday.

