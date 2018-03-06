AMR named new sponsor for INDYCAR Safety Team; Holmatro still involved

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Tuesday that American Medical Response (AMR), a leader in emergency medical transport, has been named the new sponsor of the INDYCAR Safety Team.

Having signed a multi-year partnership with INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, AMR will replace Holmatro as primary sponsor of the Safety Team and provide emergency and non-emergency ground medical transport services at IMS.

The newly branded group will be known as the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team and will provide medical response and care at all Verizon IndyCar Series and Mazda Road to Indy events this season and going forward.

However, Holmatro – which recently signed a five-year extension with the Speedway and INDYCAR — will still be involved, providing safety tools to the Safety Team.

The AMR INDYCAR Safety Team is made up of nearly 30 physicians, nurses, paramedics and firefighter/EMTs who average 20 years of experience in their respective areas of medical and rescue specialties.

According to a media release, “AMR’s logos and red, white and blue colors will adorn the safety team’s firesuits, trucks and transporter, effective with this week’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which opens the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season.”

“The INDYCAR Safety Team has a world-renowned history of setting the standard for emergency services in motorsports, and AMR is proud to sponsor the group for the 2018 season and onward,” AMR President/CEO Ted Van Horne said. “With our focus on safety and experience providing onsite medical responses at numerous sports venues, there is a natural fit for us to sponsor the safety team.

“We are also pleased to be the official provider of ambulance services at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

