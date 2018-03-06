F1 testing resumes on Tuesday as Vettel leads the way

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The second week of pre-season testing for the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season kicked off on Tuesday with Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel leading the way with a quick lap of 1:20.396.

Mercedes AMG Petronas’ Valtteri Bottas was second fastest, followed by Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen in third. Lewis Hamilton was fourth for Mercedes, while Pierre Gasly rounded out the top five for Scuderia Toro Rosso.

The total laps completed continued to increase for multiple drivers, with Vettel completing 171 trips around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, 41 more than the next highest total, which went to Verstappen with 130. Alfa Romeo Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson also did over 100 laps of running, totaling 120.

McLaren F1 Team, however, struggled with reliability as Stoffel Vandoorne completed only 38 circuits after suffering three stoppages during the day, the team struggling first with electronics problems and then with hydraulic issues.

Results from Tuesday’s running can be found here. Pre-season testing resumes on Wednesday.

