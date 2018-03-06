Getty Images

Full lineup, schedule for 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 6, 2018, 1:24 AM EST
Leave a comment

Editor’s note: Here is another part of MotoSportsTalk’s weeklong coverage leading up to the IndyCar season-opening weekend, capped off by the marquee event, Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. We will have several stories going forward over the next several days, as well as comprehensive coverage of race day Sunday.

There have been a number of driver changes to the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series lineup.

Several drivers have switched teams, others have departed the series entirely, while there are several newcomers, particularly from other racing series.

Here’s a rundown of every team, its engine choice, car numbers, driver names and how many races each driver is expected to compete in this season (most that indicate just one race are likely to compete in the Indianapolis 500 only, but some could potentially take part in additional races pending more sponsorship secured, etc.). Also below is the 2018 IndyCar schedule:

A.J. Foyt Racing
Engine: Chevrolet
No. 4 Matheus Leist (r) (full season)
No. 14 Tony Kanaan (full season)

Andretti Autosport
Engine: Honda
No. 25 Stefan Wilson (r) (1 race)
No. 26 Zach Veach (r)
No. 27 Alexander Rossi (full season)
No. 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay (full season)
No. 29 Carlos Munoz (1 race)

Andretti Herta Autosport with Curb Agajanian
Engine: Honda
No. 98 Marco Andretti (full season)

Carlin Racing
Engine: Chevrolet
No. 23 Charlie Kimball (full season)
No. 59 Max Chilton (full season)

Chip Ganassi Racing
Engine: Honda
No. 9 Scott Dixon (full season)
No. 10 Ed Jones (full season)

Dale Coyne Racing
Engine: Honda
No. 19 Zachary Claman DeMelo (r) (10 races)
No. 19 Pietro Fittipaldi (r) (7 races)
No. 63 Pippa Mann (1 race)

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan
Engine: Honda
No. 18 Sebastien Bourdais (full season)

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
Engine: Chevrolet
No. 24 Sage Karam (1 race)

Ed Carpenter Racing
Engine: Chevrolet
No. 20 Jordan King (r) (11 races – street and road courses only)
No. 20 Ed Carpenter (6 races – ovals only)
No. 21 Spencer Pigot
No. TBA Danica Patrick (1 race)

Harding Racing
Engine: Chevrolet
No. 88 Gabby Chaves (full season)

Juncos Racing
Engine: Chevrolet
No. 32 Rene Binder (r) (4 races)
No. 32 Kyle Kaiser (r) (4 races)

Lazier Partners Racing
Engine: TBA
No. TBA Buddy Lazier (1 race)

Michael Shank Racing
Engine: Honda
No. 60 Jack Harvey (r) (6 races)

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Engine: Honda
No. 15 Graham Rahal (full season)
No. 30 Takuma Sato (full season)

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
Engine: Honda
No. 5 James Hinchcliffe (full season)
No. 6 Robert Wickens (r) (full season)
No. TBA Jay Howard (1 race)

Team Penske
Engine: Chevrolet
No. 1 Josef Newgarden (full season)
No. 3 Helio Castroneves (1 race)
No. 12 Will Power (full season)
No. 22 Simon Pagenaud (full season)

********************************************************************

2018 Verizon IndyCar Series schedule

Sunday, March 11, Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg; St. Petersburg, Florida (temporary street course); 12:30 p.m. ET; ABC

Saturday April 7, Phoenix Grand Prix; ISM Raceway; Avondale, Arizona; 9 p.m. ET; NBCSN

Sunday, April 15, Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach; Long Beach, California; 4 p.m. ET; NBCSN

Sunday, April 22, Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama; Barber Motorsports Park; Birmingham, Alabama; 3 p.m. ET; NBCSN

Saturday, May 12, INDYCAR Grand Prix; Indianapolis Motor Speedway; Indianapolis, Indiana; 3:30 p.m. ET; ABC

Sunday, May 27, 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500; Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 12 p.m. ET; ABC

Saturday, June 2, Chevrolet Dual in Detroit – Dual 1; The Raceway at Belle Isle Park; Detroit, Michigan; 3:30 p.m. ET; ABC

Sunday, June 3, Chevrolet Dual in Detroit – Dual 2; The Raceway at Belle Isle Park; 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Saturday, June 9, DXC Technology 600; Texas Motor Speedway; Fort Worth, Texas; 8 p.m. ET; NBCSN

Sunday, June 24, Kohler Grand Prix; Road America; Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin; 12:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN

Sunday, July 8, Iowa Corn 300; Iowa Speedway; Newton, Iowa; 2 p.m. ET; NBCSN

Sunday, July 15, Honda Indy Toronto; Streets of Toronto, Ontario, Canada (temporary street course); 3 p.m. ET; NBCSN

Sunday, July 29, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio; Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course; Lexington, Ohio; 3 p.m. ET; NBCSN

Sunday, August 19, ABC Supply 500; Pocono Raceway; Long Pond, Pennsylvania; 1:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN

Saturday, August 25, Bommarito Automotive Group 500; Gateway Motorsports Park; Madison, Illinois; 8 p.m. ET; NBCSN

Sunday, September 2, Race name TBA; Portland International Raceway; Portland, Oregon; 2:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN

Sunday, September 16, Grand Prix of Sonoma; Sonoma Raceway; Sonoma, California; 6:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN

Follow @JerryBonkowski

F1 testing resumes on Tuesday as Vettel leads the way

Photo: Getty Images
By Kyle LavigneMar 6, 2018, 7:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

The second week of pre-season testing for the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season kicked off on Tuesday with Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel leading the way with a quick lap of 1:20.396.

Mercedes AMG Petronas’ Valtteri Bottas was second fastest, followed by Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen in third. Lewis Hamilton was fourth for Mercedes, while Pierre Gasly rounded out the top five for Scuderia Toro Rosso.

The total laps completed continued to increase for multiple drivers, with Vettel completing 171 trips around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, 41 more than the next highest total, which went to Verstappen with 130. Alfa Romeo Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson also did over 100 laps of running, totaling 120.

McLaren F1 Team, however, struggled with reliability as Stoffel Vandoorne completed only 38 circuits after suffering three stoppages during the day, the team struggling first with electronics problems and then with hydraulic issues.

Results from Tuesday’s running can be found here. Pre-season testing resumes on Wednesday.

Follow@KyleMLavigne