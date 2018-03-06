Full lineup, schedule for 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Editor’s note: Here is another part of MotoSportsTalk’s weeklong coverage leading up to the IndyCar season-opening weekend, capped off by the marquee event, Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. We will have several stories going forward over the next several days, as well as comprehensive coverage of race day Sunday.

There have been a number of driver changes to the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series lineup.

Several drivers have switched teams, others have departed the series entirely, while there are several newcomers, particularly from other racing series.

Here’s a rundown of every team, its engine choice, car numbers, driver names and how many races each driver is expected to compete in this season (most that indicate just one race are likely to compete in the Indianapolis 500 only, but some could potentially take part in additional races pending more sponsorship secured, etc.). Also below is the 2018 IndyCar schedule:

A.J. Foyt Racing

Engine: Chevrolet

No. 4 Matheus Leist (r) (full season)

No. 14 Tony Kanaan (full season)

Andretti Autosport

Engine: Honda

No. 25 Stefan Wilson (r) (1 race)

No. 26 Zach Veach (r)

No. 27 Alexander Rossi (full season)

No. 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay (full season)

No. 29 Carlos Munoz (1 race)

Andretti Herta Autosport with Curb Agajanian

Engine: Honda

No. 98 Marco Andretti (full season)

Carlin Racing

Engine: Chevrolet

No. 23 Charlie Kimball (full season)

No. 59 Max Chilton (full season)

Chip Ganassi Racing

Engine: Honda

No. 9 Scott Dixon (full season)

No. 10 Ed Jones (full season)

Dale Coyne Racing

Engine: Honda

No. 19 Zachary Claman DeMelo (r) (10 races)

No. 19 Pietro Fittipaldi (r) (7 races)

No. 63 Pippa Mann (1 race)

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan

Engine: Honda

No. 18 Sebastien Bourdais (full season)

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

Engine: Chevrolet

No. 24 Sage Karam (1 race)

Ed Carpenter Racing

Engine: Chevrolet

No. 20 Jordan King (r) (11 races – street and road courses only)

No. 20 Ed Carpenter (6 races – ovals only)

No. 21 Spencer Pigot

No. TBA Danica Patrick (1 race)

Harding Racing

Engine: Chevrolet

No. 88 Gabby Chaves (full season)

Juncos Racing

Engine: Chevrolet

No. 32 Rene Binder (r) (4 races)

No. 32 Kyle Kaiser (r) (4 races)

Lazier Partners Racing

Engine: TBA

No. TBA Buddy Lazier (1 race)

Michael Shank Racing

Engine: Honda

No. 60 Jack Harvey (r) (6 races)

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Engine: Honda

No. 15 Graham Rahal (full season)

No. 30 Takuma Sato (full season)

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports

Engine: Honda

No. 5 James Hinchcliffe (full season)

No. 6 Robert Wickens (r) (full season)

No. TBA Jay Howard (1 race)

Team Penske

Engine: Chevrolet

No. 1 Josef Newgarden (full season)

No. 3 Helio Castroneves (1 race)

No. 12 Will Power (full season)

No. 22 Simon Pagenaud (full season)

********************************************************************

2018 Verizon IndyCar Series schedule

Sunday, March 11, Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg; St. Petersburg, Florida (temporary street course); 12:30 p.m. ET; ABC

Saturday April 7, Phoenix Grand Prix; ISM Raceway; Avondale, Arizona; 9 p.m. ET; NBCSN

Sunday, April 15, Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach; Long Beach, California; 4 p.m. ET; NBCSN

Sunday, April 22, Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama; Barber Motorsports Park; Birmingham, Alabama; 3 p.m. ET; NBCSN

Saturday, May 12, INDYCAR Grand Prix; Indianapolis Motor Speedway; Indianapolis, Indiana; 3:30 p.m. ET; ABC

Sunday, May 27, 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500; Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 12 p.m. ET; ABC

Saturday, June 2, Chevrolet Dual in Detroit – Dual 1; The Raceway at Belle Isle Park; Detroit, Michigan; 3:30 p.m. ET; ABC

Sunday, June 3, Chevrolet Dual in Detroit – Dual 2; The Raceway at Belle Isle Park; 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Saturday, June 9, DXC Technology 600; Texas Motor Speedway; Fort Worth, Texas; 8 p.m. ET; NBCSN

Sunday, June 24, Kohler Grand Prix; Road America; Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin; 12:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN

Sunday, July 8, Iowa Corn 300; Iowa Speedway; Newton, Iowa; 2 p.m. ET; NBCSN

Sunday, July 15, Honda Indy Toronto; Streets of Toronto, Ontario, Canada (temporary street course); 3 p.m. ET; NBCSN

Sunday, July 29, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio; Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course; Lexington, Ohio; 3 p.m. ET; NBCSN

Sunday, August 19, ABC Supply 500; Pocono Raceway; Long Pond, Pennsylvania; 1:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN

Saturday, August 25, Bommarito Automotive Group 500; Gateway Motorsports Park; Madison, Illinois; 8 p.m. ET; NBCSN

Sunday, September 2, Race name TBA; Portland International Raceway; Portland, Oregon; 2:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN

Sunday, September 16, Grand Prix of Sonoma; Sonoma Raceway; Sonoma, California; 6:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN

