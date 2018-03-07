Photo: IndyCar

Several rookies set for IndyCar debuts at St. Petersburg

By Kyle LavigneMar 7, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
The 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series saw only one rookie as a full-time entrant – Ed Jones, with Dale Coyne Racing (note: rookie Esteban Gutierrez also competed in several events in 2017, but as a substitute driver for Sebastien Bourdais).

In 2018, the rookie tally balloons to three full-time competitors – Zach Veach, Robert Wickens, and Matheus Leist – with another six running in a part-time capacity – Jack Harvey,  Jordan King, Pietro Fittipaldi, Zachary Claman DeMelo, Rene Binder, and Kyle Kaiser.

All told, it is one of the most packed rookie classes in recent memory, and features several drivers with an array of accomplishments across a host of series from around the world.

Robert Wickens might be the most decorated of the rookie crop, given his success in DTM and several European junior series. That could make Wickens an early favorite for Rookie of the Year, but the remaining rookies, though less polished, should not be overlooked.

Both of the remaining full-time rookies – Veach and Leist – are graduates of the Mazda Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires and are proven race winners, both having won in the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship.

For Veach, his 2018 effort comes after several years of trying to break into the IndyCar ranks. An Indy Lights championship contender in 2014, Veach could not find an IndyCar seat for 2015, ultimately returning to Indy Lights in 2016, where he won three races on his way to fourth in the championship. He parlayed that into a pair of IndyCar races in 2017 – subbing for then Ed Carpenter Racing driver JR Hildebrand at Barber Motorsports Park before joining A.J. Foyt Racing for an Indianapolis 500 effort – and then caught his big break near the end of the season, when he and Andretti Autosport confirmed a full-season effort with backing from Group One Thousand One.

Sunday’s season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is the culmination of years of work for Veach to simply get a chance in IndyCar, and he is excited to continue his career in Andretti’s No. 26 Honda.

“The last preseason test is behind us now and I couldn’t be more excited for St.Pete,” Veach detailed. “We’ve made big strides in the Group One Thousand One car over the last couple months, and I feel ready to show what we can do on the streets and start our 2018 campaign. I can’t thank everyone at Group One Thousand One, Andretti and my crew enough for the effort they put in over the winter, all in preparation for this weekend.”

Leist, too, brings with him much success from his Indy Lights exploits, having won three times in 2017 on his way to fourth in the standings. He also has a championship pedigree already, having won the BRDC British F3 Championship in 2016.

Tony Kanaan and Matheus Leist during testing at ISM Raceway: Photo: IndyCar

At 19, he is the youngest of the full-season rookies. But having joined A.J. Foyt Racing alongside IndyCar stalwart Tony Kanaan, Leist will be surrounded by veterans from whom he can learn.

“Pretty excited for my first race in INDYCAR,” said Leist, who will pilot the No. 4 ABC Supply Chevrolet. “St Pete is a track I really like. It gives me a lot of adrenaline. I’m really looking forward to the challenge.

“We did some good preseason testing, so I’m pretty confident for the season. I think the whole team is in good shape for the challenge. Hopefully, we’ll do well!”

Beyond the three full-time drivers, four other part-time rookies – Zachary Claman DeMelo, Jack Harvey, Jordan King, and Rene Binder – will grace the streets of St. Petersburg.

Of that group, Claman DeMelo is the driver with the most recent experience at the St. Petersburg street circuit, having raced there in Indy Lights in both 2016 and 2017, with a best finish of seventh in Race 2 last year. He also contested the 2017 IndyCar season-ending GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma, joining Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing that weekend.

Claman DeMelo will contest ten events for Dale Coyne Racing in the No. 19 Paysafe Honda. Like Leist, Claman DeMelo is only 19, but will also have a veteran presence alongside him in teammate Sebastien Bourdais, in addition to Michael Cannon serving as Claman DeMelo’s engineer.

Zachary Claman DeMelo will run ten races for Dale Coyne in 2018. Photo: IndyCar

“I’m eager to show the world stage what I can do beginning with the season-opening race in St Petersburg,” Claman DeMelo revealed. “I’ve made great progress in the gym and in offseason testing, and I look forward to showing that progress on the track.”

Jack Harvey, like the aforementioned Veach, has endured a long road to IndyCar. A standout in Indy Lights in both 2014 and 2015, he was sidelined for 2016 after being unable to find a full-time seat.

Things got better in 2017 when he joined forces with Michael Shank, whose IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship program has competed at a high level for years. Harvey and Shank, in a joint effort with Andretti Autosport, contested last year’s Indianapolis 500 together, and Harvey later joined Schmidt Peterson Motorsports for the final two races of the year.

The 2018 season sees Shank increase his IndyCar program to six events, with he and Harvey partnering with SPM in another joint venture to field the No. 50 AutoNation Sirius XM Honda.

For Harvey, the task of helping to launch a new entrant seems daunting on paper, but he is confident that he and Shank will find success together.

Sam Schmidt, Jack Harvey, and Michael Shank join forces for 2018. Photo: IndyCar

“We are a new team. It’s the first race. We know our expectations and will do our best to deliver. I have all the confidence in the world in both Michael Shank Racing and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, and I am ready more than ever to kick off the season with a strong debut outing,” Harvey asserted.

While Claman DeMelo and Harvey are known quantities in the American racing scene, Jordan King and Rene Binder represent unknowns.

King joins Ed Carpenter Racing as the road and street course driver for 2018. And St. Pete will be his first ever IndyCar race as he moves over from the FIA Formula 2 championship.

Jordan King will pilot the No. 20 Fuzzys Vodka Chevrolet at the road and street races in 2018. Photo: IndyCar

For King, this weekend is about starting things off on the right foot with ECR.

“There has been so much build-up and anticipation, I’m interested in seeing the whole picture come together,” said King. “The team has done some really good work over the winter. I’m feeling positive going into the weekend but with an open mind on my expectations. Hopefully, we can have a good weekend and take a decent result in my first race in the Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevy.”

Rene Binder, too, makes his IndyCar debut in St. Pete. Though his is perhaps the most difficult test in that he’ll be doing so with a brand new team: Juncos Racing, in their No. 32 Chevrolet.

Juncos debuted at the Indianapolis 500 last year with Spencer Pigot and Sebastian Saavedra and will contest eight races in 2018 – four with Binder and four with 2017 Indy Lights champion Kyle Kaiser.

Binder, like King, hopes to start his IndyCar venture off on the right foot and looks forward to beginning his career on a street circuit, which he admits to having an affinity for.

“I have always loved to race on street circuits, like the ones in Monte Carlo or Singapore, so it won’t surprise you that I look forward to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg,” said Binger. I have to admit that one single day of preseason testing in Sebring was definitely not enough, but on the other hand, there is extreme commitment and much positive energy in our team. Juncos Racing has given me full support right from the beginning, so we can only hope that there are some fans out there to support our rookie team.”

The remaining two part-time rookies Pietro Fittipaldi and Kyle Kaiser, will make their season debuts at the Phoenix Grand Prix at ISM Raceway.

First practice for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg begins at 11:20 a.m. ET on Friday.

IndyCar: What time is it? It’s Graham Rahal’s time for a championship

Photos: IndyCar
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 6, 2018, 8:38 PM EST
If you see Graham Rahal this weekend at the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, ask him what time it is.

But don’t expect him to answer something like 10 a.m., Noon or 6 p.m.

Instead, he’ll talk about his chances to win the 2018 IndyCar championship.

“I feel like it is our time,” Rahal says with a strong air of confidence that this truly will be his year to win his first IndyCar championship.

The son of three-time CART champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal has good reason to be as confident as he is.

In the last three seasons, the younger Rahal has finished fourth (a career best), fifth and sixth in the IndyCar ranks. He’s also earned five of his six career wins in the last three seasons, including two triumphs in 2017.

Also in those last three seasons, he’s earned 13 podium finishes and one pole.

After all that, you know, yes, maybe it is Rahal’s time in 2018.

“I feel like it is,” Rahal reiterated. “I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but I’m still 29, I’m just kind of entering the prime of my career, I’ve gone through my ups and downs, been with different teams and we’ve all settled in here.

“I just feel like this team is a great place to be and I think we’re at a point where together, we know each other so well and work together so well. We’ve had no changes; we don’t change things, we just don’t. We keep the status quo, just keep going with the great people around us, so, yeah, I feel like it is our time.”

Even at such a young age, Rahal is an experienced veteran. He’s entering his 11th season in IndyCar and 12th overall in U.S. open-wheel racing (competed in Champ Car in 2007), for a grand total of 11 years and 175 race starts.

As he’s gone through all those years, Rahal has watched as other young drivers have gone on to great success in IndyCar.

In Rahal’s first full-time season in IndyCar in 2008, Scott Dixon won the first of his three championships at 28 years old. And then last season, Josef Newgarden became one of the youngest drivers to ever win an IndyCar championship at the age of 27.

And let’s not forget the Indianapolis 500. Alexander Rossi won the 100th anniversary of the Greatest Spectacle In Racing at the age of 24 in 2016, and as an IndyCar rookie.

Rahal has envisioned himself in their place too many times to count.

But heading into the 2018 campaign, with a team that is perhaps the strongest it has ever been at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Graham said there’s a championship feeling at the team’s headquarters.

“I think we’re going to have a great year,” Rahal said. “I’m excited for what I’ve seen so far. We’ve been doing a lot of testing and overall, there’s been no complaints. Lots of positives for us.”

And with the bold, sexy design of the new Dallara body, Rahal says there’ll be lots of positives for the sanctioning body and its fans, making this perhaps the most optimistic season in the last 20 or more years.

“The new car, I think is going to re-energize a lot of fans,” Rahal said. “I think people are going to really enjoy what they see, the performance it has.

“It’s different, different in the way it performs, acceleration and everything else. I think people are really going to like that. Anybody who fell in love with the sport during, say, my dad’s era, are certainly going to love what they see.

“I think it’s good. It’s been fun. It’s a different feel, there’s no doubt about that. But just the way it brakes, slows down, it’s very different than before. You have to drive it differently, think about it differently, but what’s fun about it is the challenge that it provides.

“A lot of race cars year after year after year are very similar. So when you get a big change like this, it makes it exciting as a driver to figure it out. In a lot of ways, it levels the playing field as well. So I think it should be really cool.”

Takuma Sato, left, and Graham Rahal are back to being teammates at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing this season.

Rahal is also be reunited with last year’s Indianapolis 500 winner, Takuma Sato, who rejoins RLL after just one season with Andretti Autosport.

“I think he helps a lot,” Rahal said of Sato. “He brings a lot to the team. The key for our program is to keep the intensity low and the smiles frequent.

“We’ve been able to keep a lot of guys and have had success because everybody enjoys themselves on this team. When you bring in a guy like Takuma or any other driver, you always have to be very cautious of that, don’t mess up our mojo.

“But the great thing about Takuma is he doesn’t, he’s a great guy, a happy guy and is a great influence on our program, our people and our team. We’re very, very excited to have him as part of that and I think we’re fortunate to have him and his influence to be part of that.

“I’ve had teammates with other guys that don’t have that influence. For some guys, the sky’s always falling and it’s not fun to work with those guys. In this case, Takuma is a guy that slots right in, a lot of experience, a very technical guy and obviously never lacks speed. We all know that.”

While he’s keen about his own championship hopes, Rahal knows it won’t be a cakewalk by any means. A few mistakes here, a few poor finishes there, and his title plans could quickly go awry.

Who does he consider his toughest competitors?

“I think there’s no doubt that Penske is going to be tough,” Rahal said. “They always are. They’re still the team to beat.

“Scott Dixon, he’s an animal. To me, he’s the best driver in the series, so you have to watch out for him and Ganassi, Scott’s going to be right there. Also, (Ryan) Hunter-Reay will have a pretty good year, and I think (Alex) Rossi will be much improved again.

“But I’d like to believe that everybody else has a little bit of fear about us, because I do like to believe that our team is on the verge of doing great things. We’ve had a good couple of years, a great couple of years, but now with the same aero kits and it all coming down to team, driver and Honda, there’s a lot to believe in and a lot of reasons to think our team can be pretty tough.”

