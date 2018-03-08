Photo: IndyCar

Carlin breaks new ground in IndyCar with Chilton, Kimball

By Kyle LavigneMar 8, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Carlin is among the most accomplished racing operations you’ll find anywhere in the world. But, with the majority of their exploits being in Europe, and in junior series at that, many in the U.S. may not be familiar with their prowess.

A quick glance at their resume will reveal a small powerhouse of sorts. They currently compete in seven championships, five in Europe – the FIA Formula 2 Championship, FIA Formula 3 European Championship, F4 British Championship, and Euroformula Open Championship – and two in the U.S. – the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires (they’re not entered at St. Petersburg this weekend, but expectations are that they’ll grace the Indy Lights grid in more of a part-time capacity this year) and a new, two-car entry in the Verizon IndyCar Series with Max Chilton and Charlie Kimball.

Carlin has fielded entires for such notable drivers as Formula 1 champions Nico Rosberg and Sebastian Vettel, along with a number of other F1 stars, like Daniel Ricciardo and Kevin Magnussen. Even current IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden has raced with Carlin previously, along with the aforementioned Kimball and 2018 IndyCar rookie Robert Wickens.

Carlin has also won championships in European Formula 3, British Formula 4, and Indy Lights, and has taken victory at the prestigious Macau Grand Prix.

And now, they look to begin a new chapter in entering the Verizon IndyCar Series, their first venture in a headlining open wheel championship.

Both Chilton and Kimball, now IndyCar veterans entering their third and eighth seasons respectively, join the newly formed effort in hopes of quickly turning the program into an IndyCar frontrunner.

Max Chilton looks to start off on a high note with Carlin. Photo: IndyCar

“I have 100 percent confidence in what Carlin can do as a team, and I’m just glad to be back on board with them for the 2018 season,” said Chilton, who competed with Carlin in Indy Lights in 2015. “St. Pete is such a great street circuit that really offers top-notch racing for both the drivers and the fans, and it doesn’t hurt that the city itself is so welcoming. I’m looking forward to getting the No. 59 Gallagher Chevrolet back out on track in St. Pete and hopefully bringing a good result back to Carlin for their first Indy car race.”

Kimball, who joins Carlin after spending seven years with Chip Ganassi Racing, is also optimistic about their prospects ahead of the 2018 season and asserted that, if all goes according to plan, the team has all the potential to be up front from the getgo.

Charlie Kimball joins Carlin. Photo: IndyCar

“We had a few test days last week and while time is always limited, I think the No. 23 Tresiba Chevrolet will be in the mix once we hit the track this weekend,” Kimball detailed. “I’ve set high expectations for myself, and I know (team principal) Trevor (Carlin) and the team didn’t join the Verizon IndyCar Series just to make up the numbers-they want to win, too.”

Follow@KyleMLavigne

Ferrari Challenge North America to race at Watkins Glen in July

YouTube
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 8, 2018, 3:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

Watkins Glen International on Thursday announced that Ferrari Challenge North America will be held at the legendary sports car course July 27-29.

The event will feature world-class drivers and spec versions of the Ferrari 488 Challenge and the 458 Challenge EVO, racing for the first time at WGI since 2014.

The Ferrari Challenge North America series was established in 1993 and are FIA-approved. Other venues for the North America series include Laguna Seca, Montreal and Circuit of the Americas.

There are three series that make up Ferrari Challenge: Europe, which is the oldest, North America, and Asia-Pacific. There are also three categories for each race: Trofeo Pirelli, Trofeo Pirelli Am, and Coppa Shell, which includes further classes like the Gentlemen Cup, for drivers over 55.

“When you mention Ferraris racing at Watkins Glen, it turns heads,” WGI President Michael Printup said. “To have the Ferrari Challenge joining our already loaded schedule in 2018 is fantastic.

“It’s a great addition for our fans, who are going to be treated to the one of the most diverse schedules in the entire sport. We can’t wait.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski