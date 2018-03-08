Ferrari Challenge North America to race at Watkins Glen in July

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Watkins Glen International on Thursday announced that Ferrari Challenge North America will be held at the legendary sports car course July 27-29.

The event will feature world-class drivers and spec versions of the Ferrari 488 Challenge and the 458 Challenge EVO, racing for the first time at WGI since 2014.

The Ferrari Challenge North America series was established in 1993 and are FIA-approved. Other venues for the North America series include Laguna Seca, Montreal and Circuit of the Americas.

There are three series that make up Ferrari Challenge: Europe, which is the oldest, North America, and Asia-Pacific. There are also three categories for each race: Trofeo Pirelli, Trofeo Pirelli Am, and Coppa Shell, which includes further classes like the Gentlemen Cup, for drivers over 55.

“When you mention Ferraris racing at Watkins Glen, it turns heads,” WGI President Michael Printup said. “To have the Ferrari Challenge joining our already loaded schedule in 2018 is fantastic.

“It’s a great addition for our fans, who are going to be treated to the one of the most diverse schedules in the entire sport. We can’t wait.”

