Firestone extends sponsorship of St. Petersburg Grand Prix through 2020

Bridgestone Americas Inc., parent company of the Firestone Tire brand, announced Thursday that it has reached a two-year extension to sponsor the IndyCar season-opening race.
The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which will be held this Sunday on a temporary street course, will continue to have naming rights for the race now through 2020.
This weekend marks the fifth consecutive year that Firestone has sponsored IndyCar’s St. Petersburg Grand Prix. It’s also the seventh year that the St. Petersburg race has kicked off the IndyCar season.
“The streets of St. Petersburg are an ideal proving ground to showcase the durable, dependable technology built into Firestone tires,” Lisa Boggs, director, Bridgestone Americas Motorsports, said in a media release. “The support from the city and its residents, along with the team at Green Savoree Racing Promotions (promoter of the Grand Prix), has made this one of the marquee events on the Verizon IndyCar Series circuit.”
Firestone is now in its 19th consecutive year as sole tire supplier to the Verizon IndyCar Series. Last year, Firestone extended its partnership with INDYCAR, also through 2020.
Watkins Glen International on Thursday announced that Ferrari Challenge North America will be held at the legendary sports car course July 27-29.
The event will feature world-class drivers and spec versions of the Ferrari 488 Challenge and the 458 Challenge EVO, racing for the first time at WGI since 2014.
The Ferrari Challenge North America series was established in 1993 and are FIA-approved. Other venues for the North America series include Laguna Seca, Montreal and Circuit of the Americas.
There are three series that make up Ferrari Challenge: Europe, which is the oldest, North America, and Asia-Pacific. There are also three categories for each race: Trofeo Pirelli, Trofeo Pirelli Am, and Coppa Shell, which includes further classes like the Gentlemen Cup, for drivers over 55.
“When you mention Ferraris racing at Watkins Glen, it turns heads,” WGI President Michael Printup said. “To have the Ferrari Challenge joining our already loaded schedule in 2018 is fantastic.
“It’s a great addition for our fans, who are going to be treated to the one of the most diverse schedules in the entire sport. We can’t wait.”
