Photo: Getty Images

Vettel resets track record on second-to-last day of testing

By Kyle LavigneMar 8, 2018, 6:06 PM EST
Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastien Vettel set the lap record around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Thursday, the second-to-last day of pre-season testing for the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Vettel’s lap, at 1:17.182, was set on the new hyper-soft tire compound, and bested the day’s second fastest lap, from Haas F1 Team’s Kevin Magnussen, by over one second. Scuderia Toro Rosso continued to show impressive form with Pierre Gasly turning in the third fastest lap of the day, while Renault Sport F1 Team’s Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr. went fourth and fifth on the day.

Behind them, Mercedes AMG Petronas teammates Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas appeared to languish in eighth and ninth, but their fastest laps were set on the much harder medium compound tires as they spent the day focusing on long runs.

And that long-run pace could be daunting, as they were reportedly significantly quicker than their closest rivals Ferrari and Red Bull Racing over similar long runs. It remains to be seen how this will play out on race weekends, but Mercedes could easily be lurking in the background as other teams set fast individual lap times.

Results from Thursday can be found here. Pre-season testing concludes on Friday.

Ferrari Challenge North America to race at Watkins Glen in July

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 8, 2018, 3:59 PM EST
Watkins Glen International on Thursday announced that Ferrari Challenge North America will be held at the legendary sports car course July 27-29.

The event will feature world-class drivers and spec versions of the Ferrari 488 Challenge and the 458 Challenge EVO, racing for the first time at WGI since 2014.

The Ferrari Challenge North America series was established in 1993 and are FIA-approved. Other venues for the North America series include Laguna Seca, Montreal and Circuit of the Americas.

There are three series that make up Ferrari Challenge: Europe, which is the oldest, North America, and Asia-Pacific. There are also three categories for each race: Trofeo Pirelli, Trofeo Pirelli Am, and Coppa Shell, which includes further classes like the Gentlemen Cup, for drivers over 55.

“When you mention Ferraris racing at Watkins Glen, it turns heads,” WGI President Michael Printup said. “To have the Ferrari Challenge joining our already loaded schedule in 2018 is fantastic.

“It’s a great addition for our fans, who are going to be treated to the one of the most diverse schedules in the entire sport. We can’t wait.”

