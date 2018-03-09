Mario Andretti to relive last career win next month at Phoenix IndyCar race

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

It seems like just yesterday that Mario Andretti captured the last win of his illustrious racing career.

That’s why it’s so hard to believe Mario’s 52nd and final IndyCar triumph actually came 25 years ago – April 4, 1993 – at ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix International Raceway).

To once again honor and celebrate Andretti’s final win, ISM Raceway will hold a special reunion of Andretti and several other drivers that competed in that race that day during next month’s Phoenix Grand Prix IndyCar weekend, April 6-7.

In addition to Andretti, other drivers that have said they’ll attend the reunion include Al Unser Jr., Emerson Fittipaldi, Bobby Rahal, Arie Luyendyk, Paul Tracy, Robby Gordon, Stephan Johannsen, Lyn St. James, Eddie Cheever Jr., Scott Pruett and Jimmy Vassar.

Not only will the weekend bring back great memories for Andretti, who turned 78 on February 28, it will also be a very unique event for race fans.

Andretti, his former competitors and more will take part in several panel discussions and autograph sessions.

Several other additional drivers are expected to attend the race weekend, as well, according to track officials, and will be announced in the coming weeks leading up to the race weekend.

Also confirmed to appear: Andretti’s No. 6 Kmart/Texaco-Havoline Lola/Ford that Andretti piloted to Gatorade Victory Lane in that 1993 race.

