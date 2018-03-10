Photo: IndyCar

Dixon, Newgarden, Power quickest in Saturday’s IndyCar practice at St. Pete

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 10, 2018, 12:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

Scott Dixon shot to the top of the speed chart late during Saturday’s IndyCar lone practice session for Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Dixon covered the 1.88-mile track layout alongside Tampa Bay with a time of 1:00.7571, not far off from Will Power’s track record of 1:00.6580.

Defending Verizon IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden was second quickest (1:00.8654), followed by Power (1:00.8718).

Fourth through 10th were rookie Jordan King (1:01.0321), followed by another rookie, Matheus Leist (1:01.0327), 2016 series camp Simon Pagenaud (1:01.0654), Spencer Pigot (1:01.0940), 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi (1:01.1132), 2017 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato (1:01.1501) and Tony Kanaan (1:01.3205).

11th through 20th were: Marco Andretti (1:01.3532), Ryan Hunter-Reay ((1:01.3548), James Hinchcliffe (1:01.3592), Zach Veach (1:01.3678), defending race winner Sebastien Bourdais (1:01.4053), rookie Robert Wickens (1:01.4644), Gabby Chaves (1:01.5125), Ed Jones (1:01.5337), Graham Rahal (1:01.6708) and Jack Harvey (1:01.7094).

Lastly, 21st through 24th were Max Chilton (1:01.8545), Charlie Kimball (1:01.9193), rookie Zachary Claman De Melo (101.9393) and rookie Rene Binder (1:02.9615) continued to have issues finding speed.

Among incidents in Saturday’s session:

* With about 28:30 left in the session, rookie Matheus Leist spun in Turn 4, bringing out a brief red flag situation.

That particular turn caused nearly a half-dozen drivers problems in Friday’s two practice sessions.

Interestingly, no drivers have hit the wall in Turn 4. They’ve just gone for a ride, spin and then continued on after getting restarted.

* With about 22:45 left, Ed Jones went into the Turn 1 runoff area after locking up his brakes.

* Shortly after Jones’ issue, Graham Rahal almost lost control, but collected it up and kept it off the wall.

* With about 18 minutes left, rookie Zachary Claman De Melo spun into the Turn 4 runoff area.

* With just over 13 minutes to go in the practice session, Turn 4 bit yet another driver, as Alexander Rossi added his name to the roster of drivers who spun into Turn 4’s runoff area.

* Jordan King had looked strong, running consistently in the top 5, but with just over one minute to go in the session, plowed into a tire wall exiting Turn 12. The car suffered minor damage and King was uninjured.

Conditions were significantly different than Friday’s two practice sessions. Friday was near-perfect conditions with sun shining throughout the day and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Saturday morning, however, the temperature was 66 degrees at the time practice began, with a heavy cloud cover and no rain.

Verizon IndyCar Series qualifying takes place later this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Formula 1: Recapping the past week’s news

Photo: Getty Images
By Kyle LavigneMar 10, 2018, 9:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

News out of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship from this past week revolves exclusively around pre-season testing, which wrapped up on Friday. The next time Formula 1’s drivers and teams will get together as a group, it will be for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix (March 23-25).

A look at single-lap speeds from this past week saw Scuderia Ferrari lead the way most often, with Sebastian Vettel quickest on Tuesday and Thursday, while Kimi Raikkonen was quickest on Friday. Red Bull Racing also spent some time at the top of the time sheets, with Daniel Ricciardo setting the quick time on Wednesday.

Conspicuous in their absence at the very top of the speed charts was Mercedes AMG Petronas, with neither Lewis Hamilton nor Valtteri Bottas turning the quick lap of any day from the past week.

However, that may have been by design. A look at the time charts indicates that neither driver turned his best lap of any day this week on the new hyper soft Pirelli tires. With those now the softest tire compound available, they would be the tires used to set the quickest lap times.

However, while others used the new “hypers” to set an ultimate lap time, that did not seem to fit into the Mercedes game plan. In particular, Thursday and Friday saw them focus on long-run pace almost exclusively. This is also reflected in the total laps they turned, as the team crossed the 1,000-lap mark on Friday.

The overall feeling is that Mercedes remains the team to beat, with both Ferrari and Red Bull vying for next in line in the pecking order. Sahara Force India and Renault Sport F1 Team have also looked strong at various points, and may do battle for “best of the rest” behind Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull. Haas F1 Team also showed speed at various times during the week, again putting them squarely in the mid-field mix.

The team that seemed to generate the most intrigue is McLaren F1 Team. While they made a power unit change in switching to Renault from Honda – after three problematic seasons plagued by reliability and power issues – the team struggled with reliability for much of the week, with both Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne suffering a range of mechanical problems.

While the McLaren-Renault package seems to have speed, reliability remains a question mark.

Alfa Romeo Sauber and Williams Martini Racing were the teams that seemed to languish near the bottom in terms of outright speed – a Williams driver turned in the slowest lap each day during Week 2 of testing, with Sauber not far ahead of them.

As a result, Williams and Sauber might be the bottom two teams in the pecking order, and may need to rely on problems from other teams in order to contend for finishes in the points.

Testing recaps from this week are linked as follows: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.

Follow@KyleMLavigne

 