MRTI: Saturday St. Petersburg notebook

By Kyle LavigneMar 10, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
Saturday saw the first races of the weekend for the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires, and Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda, with all three series kicking off their 2018 seasons.

Indy Lights and USF2000 saw displays of dominance by a pair of drivers who took their first wins in both series, while Pro Mazda saw a late-race duel between two drivers expected to battle for the championship.

Reports on all three series are below.

Indy Lights: O’Ward Dominates Race 1 for First Career Indy Lights Win

Pato O’Ward celebrates his victory in Race 1 at St. Petersburg. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

Andretti Autosport’s Pato O’Ward assumed the pole for Race 1 after Belardi Auto Racing’s Aaron Telitz, who had been the polesitter, crashed on the final lap of qualifying for Race 2, and his No. 9 Dallara IL-15 suffered too much damage to be repaired in time for Race 1.

O’Ward took advantage of the change in fortune and rocketed into the lead off the initial start and led the entire 35-lap race on his way to his first career Indy Lights victory.

“I’m so happy for everyone who has helped me, who have believed me and helped me get here,” said an elated O’Ward. “I want people to see that if you have the right factors in the right moment, you can do it. The Andretti guys and girls gave me an awesome car, my CDX Mazda was great. I just kept it on the black stuff, didn’t tag any walls.”

O’Ward’s dominant display saw him lead Santiago Urrutia, Telitz’s teammate at Belardi, by over six seconds at the checkered flag. Andretti-Steinbrenner Racing’s Colton Herta finished in third, outdueling Juncos Racing’s Victor Franzoni. Team Pelfrey’s Shelby Blackstock rounded out the top five.

Results from race 1 are below. Race 2 rolls of at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, with O’Ward starting on the pole.

Pro Mazda: VeeKay Outduels Thompson for Race 1 Victory

Rinus VeeKay used a late-race pass on Parker Thompson to win race 1. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

The opening race of the Pro Mazda season saw Exclusive Autosport’s Parker Thompson and Juncos Racing’s Rinus VeeKay engage in a thrilling late-race duel for the win

Thompson led most of the way, taking the lead off the start from polesitter and Cape Motorsports driver Oliver Askew.

Thompson then dominated the race from there until a caution flew for DEForce Racing’s James Raven, who impacted the wall between Turns 8 and 9.

The subsequent restart put second place runner VeeKay right on Thompson’s gearbox, and he was quickly able to work his around Thompson to take the lead.

VeeKay held the lead from there to win Race 1, with Thompson coming in second. VeeKay’s Juncos teammates Robert Megennis and Carlos Cunha finished third and fourth, while Oliver Askew was shuffled back to fifth at the finish.

“I knew Parker was fast and that I could not pass him in dirty air, so I knew my only chance was on the restart under braking,” VeeKay said of the late-race battle. “I set it up well and he was in the dust on the inside, and he kept it safe and let me go.”

Results from Race 1 are below. Race 2 begins at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, with VeeKay starting on the pole.

USF2000: Kirkwood Dominates Race 1

Kyle Kirkwood dominated USF2000 Race in St. Petersburg to take the win in his first USF2000 start. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

Cape Motorsports Kyle Kirkwood immediately jumped into the lead off the start, passing DEForce Racing’s Jose Sierra on the outside in Turn 1 just after the green flag waved.

Kirkwood’s move ended up being perfectly timed as an incident behind them necessitated a full-course caution. Two of the Exclusive Autosport entries, Igor Fraga in the No. 91 and Manuel Cabrera in the No. 90 both spun simultaneously in separate incidents, with the Newman Wachs Racing No. 38 entry of Oscar Deluzuriaga also getting collected.

Fraga was fortunate to escape without damage and continued on after getting restarted, with Deluzuriaga doing the same, only suffering a broken wing. Cabrera, however, was not as fortunate and suffered too much damage to continue.

When racing resumed, Kirkwood took off and immediately began increasing the gap to Sierra, who had his hands full with BN Racing’s Jamie Caroline in an intense battle for second. Caroline ended up passing Sierra for second, but quickly found himself in the pits after wall contact damaged the right-rear of his No. 28 entry, and he was forced to retire.

Several other drivers also struggled in Race 1. Pabst Racing teammates Kaylen Frederick and Lucas Kohl, Swan-RJB Motorsports’ Alex Baron, and DEForce Racing’s Kory Enders all incurred drive-through penalties early in the race, with all four finishing outside of the top ten.

Up front, Kirkwood cruised home for the victory ahead of Sierra. Darren Keane finished third for Newman Wachs, followed by Pabst’s Calvin Ming and Team Pelfrey’s Julian Van der Watt.

“The plan I had worked out perfectly, which was to get a good jump at the start,” Kirkwood said in Victory Lane. “On the first green, I didn’t expect to fall back to the inside lane, but it worked when Kaylen fell back and created a gap. Jose got a good jump so I really needed that gap. I out-braked them going into Turn One but the yellow came out before I could get a run. On the restart, I went as soon as I was allowed, and Jose didn’t expect it so I got a good run on him going into Turn One so no one could draft up on me.”

Results are below. Race 2 begins at 5:25 p.m. on Sunday, with Alex Baron leading the field to the green.

Wickens surprised himself with pole in first IndyCar race

By Kyle LavigneMar 10, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
To say that Robert Wickens is a surprise pole winner for Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg might be an understatement. In fact, even he admitted that he didn’t expect qualifying to go as well as it did.

“I honestly, like full disclosure, I didn’t feel that good actually in practice today,” Wickens revealed in the post-qualifying press conference. “We kind of made some changes overnight that didn’t do what we hoped it would, so we kind of had to go back to our car from Friday.”

Still, Wickens had relatively high expectations for himself entering the weekend. While he admitted that aiming for the pole would have been too much of a reach, he was very confident that he could at least start inside the top 10.

“Did I expect to qualify pole in my first IndyCar race? No. But I would have been disappointed if I was outside of the top 10 just because that’s the kind of person I am. I’m a perfectionist, I am kind of OCD when it comes down to my career and everything on that front,” he explained.

Wickens added that the conditions in qualifying were definitely a help to him. A steady drizzle hit the St. Petersburg street circuit during qualifying, and although the track was not wet enough for rain tires, conditions still proved to be plenty slippery.

But, Wickens detailed that his time in Europe – he has been racing in Europe since 2008 – meant he was used to conditions like the ones the drivers faced on Saturday, in which the track was changing dramatically on every lap.

“Sure, my experience must have helped, but my entire career I’ve always seemed to perform well in these type of conditions, the mixed, wet, dry, when there’s only one minute left and you get one more lap and the track is two seconds faster than the lap before, typically those have kind of been where I’ve seemed to excel,” Wickens asserted.

The 28-year-old Canadian finished by also revealing that he didn’t know his final lap would be good enough to take the pole until the very end, and his reaction to it on the pitlane – highlighted by a series of fist pumps on his way into the pits – reflected as much.

“All I can say is luckily the lap was good enough for pole, but I was very happy with the lap that I did, but I didn’t know it was going to be good enough for pole,” he added. “I was just hoping to kind of be into the top five and not the last of the (Firestone Fast Six) people because I think I was there for a decent part of the session trying to find some clear track.”

The result also has some history attached to it. Wickens, despite being 28 years old with a lot of success in other series, including DTM, on his resume, is making his very first IndyCar start this weekend.

Only two other times in the sport’s history has a driver won the pole in his first IndyCar start: Sebastien Bourdais, at St. Petersburg in 2003, and Nigel Mansell, at Surfers Paradise, Australia in 1993 – both drivers did so with Newman Haas Racing, coincidentally.

Wickens will try to emulate Mansell’s 1993 weekend, which subsequently saw him claim victory that day at Surfers Paradise, and complete his debut IndyCar race with a trip to Victory Lane.

Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg rolls off at 12:30 p.m. ET

