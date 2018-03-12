Photos: IndyCar

IndyCar: Graham Rahal goes from last to fast in St. Petersburg runner-up finish

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 12, 2018, 3:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It may not work at many other places, but to win or do well at St. Petersburg, the best place of late to start seems to not be on or near the pole, but rather the polar opposite: last place.

It worked for Sebastien Bourdais last year, when he started the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg from the back of the pack, worked his way through the field and wound up winning.

Starting from last almost worked once again in Sunday’s race. Graham Rahal had a tough qualifying session Saturday and was the last driver on the 24-driver grid when the green flag fell Sunday.

But just like Bourdais did last year, Rahal didn’t panic. In fact, you could make a strong case that he took a page right out of Bourdais’ playbook from last year’s race.

Rahal methodically worked his way up through the pack over the course of the race’s 110 laps, stayed out of trouble and brought his No. 15 United Rentals Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to a podium finish to start the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season.

Bourdais won again Sunday (started from 14th this time, making it two wins in a row in the season opener). Bourdais and Rahal finished 1-2 after race leaders Robert Wickens and Alexander Rossi tangled exiting Turn 1 with two laps to go.

Wickens would be knocked out of the race and finished 18th, while Rossi would bounce back from the incident with Wickens to finish third.

“I was inside of Bourdais, too, on the restart, and I just looked up, and I saw the marbles, and I thought, this isn’t going to work,” Rahal said. “So I literally just said to myself, take fourth, let’s go home.

“And next thing I know, I saw smoke, and bam. It worked out even prettier than that.”

So, is there really something to this deal of starting last at St. Pete? Rahal certainly seems to think so.

“You might as well start last,” he said after Sunday’s race. “If you look at the last few years, I think it’s the best place to start.

“It worked out well for Seb (Bourdais) last year. I’m trying to think who else won that started pretty much last or got knocked out. Well, even Bourdais today, he got knocked out (early in the race) and went to the back, went to last, and it worked out.

“Even the year I won here (2008), I got hit by Will (Power), and we went to dead last, and it worked out. I joke around, but it might not be a bad play for the future. I mean, I had tires for days, so I was looking good for race day.”

It wasn’t all that easy, though. While most teams had a substantial amount of preseason testing coming into the weekend, Sunday marked the first time in actual race conditions for the highly-touted new 2018 Dallara body.

The new car has less downforce, putting more control in drivers’ hands. It’s also racier and faster.

But at the same time, like pretty much anything that is radically new, it will take time for drivers to get used to the new car, particularly handling. No, there’s nothing wrong with the handling, it’s just different and a tougher than what drivers became used to with the former chassis.

“These cars are far more demanding than anything we’ve driven — not demanding in the sense that it’s harder to get the speed out, it’s just easier to mess up,” Rahal said. “The window of opportunity, the margin is just very, very, very, very slim.

“The old car, when you’d get a big moment of yaw, like when the car would snap out, I don’t want to say it would straighten itself out, because it had so much downforce and sideforce. This new car doesn’t have anything, so if it snaps, it just keeps going. You saw that today. Guys were in trouble a lot, and certainly the tires have become very tricky in their current form, what we have, and you saw it in the brake zones. There’s going to be a lot of excitement this year. There’s going to be no lack of that for sure.

“It’s the trickiest I think all of us have had it, and I also think in some ways, I know it sounds crazy, in some ways I almost think rookies had a little advantage here this weekend because they don’t have an expectation of what the old car should be here. The first practice session, I literally felt like I was driving somewhere I had never — my mind is telling me, you should be able to do this, you should brake here, you should do that, and you just couldn’t do it, and it was just nasty. This car is so different than anything that I think a lot of us have driven. It’s fun, but it takes a while to adapt.”

Despite how hard it was to drive the new car, at the end, it appeared Rahal adapted to it pretty well and quickly. Going from starting last to finishing second – and almost first, like Bourdais did in last year’s race – has Rahal off in the right direction.

Now, there’s just 16 races left.

“We look at ourselves as championship contenders,” Rahal said. “I don’t care what happened the last two days (Friday’s practices or Saturday’s practice and qualifying), we still believe in that.

“We know that we are. This is a great way to start.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Bourdais’ win wasn’t just for him and team, but also for his St. Pete friends, neighbors

Photos: IndyCar
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 11, 2018, 9:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sebastien Bourdais won Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg for himself, for Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan and for primary sponsor SealMaster.

It was the second straight year that Bourdais won the IndyCar season-opening race along Tampa Bay and the edge of St. Pete’s downtown.

There was one other group of individuals that Bourdais also thanked in victory circle, but for more than just being there to witness his win.

Bourdais may have been born in Le Mans, France, 39 years ago, but he’s called St. Petersburg his adopted hometown for the nearly the last seven years.

It’s been nothing short of a love affair between the Frenchman and the St. Petersburg community. They welcomed him and his family with open arms, and he in turn reciprocated by becoming involved in the community in several capacities.

But the best capacity is how he’s now won the St. Pete IndyCar season opener two years in a row. In addition to friends and family, Bourdais had his own built-in cheering section all weekend.

Namely, his neighbors and others who live in the area, the same folks that have embraced him and are especially proud to call him one of their own.

“It’s awesome, and the response of the community, the support, the pulling together from everybody, the sponsors for the Kart4Kids race, the IndyCar community, drivers, sponsors, partners, people in general,” Bourdais said of how much the race weekend means to him and the St. Petersburg community.

That’s especially true after Firestone extended its sponsorship of the St. Pete Grand Prix this past week through 2020.

“Yeah, they’ve embraced me, and this morning more stuff coming with the city and trying to promote and grow the event with (race promoters Green Savoree Race Promotions), and everybody is doing a great job,” Bourdais said. “They’re putting a lot of heart in it, and I’m just trying to help

“And obviously when you win in front of friends and family, it’s very special. I couldn’t really be any happier about that.”

When Bourdais was seriously injured in a crash at Indianapolis last May while preparing for the Indy 500, there was initial fear that he would miss the rest of the season, let alone possibly never race again.

After all, at 38 years old then, he’s been racing in open-wheel Indy cars for nearly two decades.

But Bourdais not only came back, he came back early, back racing just 2 ½ months after one of the worst wrecks of his career.

“At the end of the day, this is my life,” he said. “This is what I want to be doing, and as long as I’m competitive, this is what I’ll be doing.

“It’s just a great feeling to be able to restart that way and make a statement really, because it was obviously not a given, and that new aero kit was — everything was up in the air.

“Nobody really knew how it was going to shake out, who was going to have what, and we were competitive. We didn’t have the fastest car, but we were in the mix, so just a great way to get the season going again.”

Bourdais got a lot of support while rehabbing at home from the Indy crash from friends and neighbors, helping to spur him on and recover faster. They helped make him stronger, perhaps not physically, but certainly emotionally.

And that’s why when Bourdais celebrated in victory circle Sunday, he shared his win with those same friends and neighbors.

This one was for them.

“Yeah, I was very emotional in the car on the (cool down) lap,” Bourdais said. “It’s tough to put into words, that’s for sure. I think you get the questions from people – ‘Is he going to be the same, is he going to come back, is he this, is he this?’

“I really try not to leave any room for uncertainty as far as what I was going to do and how forward I was going to go by coming back to Gateway (Motorsports Park outside St. Louis) last year, two and a half months later.

“It’s been bumpy, it’s been tough, it’s been everything in between, but I’ve gotten a lot of support from the CEO to my family to everybody on board. It’s been pretty hard for myself in some ways, obviously, but more for people around me and certain people, for my wife.

“It’s quite an achievement to be able to restart the season and settle the matter right away (whether he could win again) and get back on the horse and win another one.”

Of course, there was a bit of luck involved with Sunday’s win, Bourdais and team owner Dale Coyne both agreed.

“I saw Robert (Wickens) and Alex (Rossi) just going at it,” Bourdais said. “They both wanted it really bad, and I have no idea whose fault it (their collision) is or if it’s just a racing thing.

“But when I saw both of them starting to drift going toward the apex and getting themselves in the marbles, I thought, ‘Oh, boy.’ And then, sure enough, they both skated off, one spun, the other one recovered, and I was through, and then it went yellow, and that was that. Just a crazy day. I couldn’t dream of that ending.”

Added Coyne quite astutely, “We had an eighth-place car today. (Bourdais’) consistency makes that a fourth-place car, and luck made it a winning car.”

When Bourdais and his family moved to St. Petersburg in 2012, they had plenty of room in their house. Their house is a short drive away from the temporary street course that the Grand Prix is contested upon.

But after all the success he’s had in his adopted hometown, as well as Daytona and Sebring and other venues in both IndyCar and sports car racing, the Bourdais family may have to look at either building an addition or buying a larger home.

Still in the St. Pete area, of course.

“Yeah, the shelving is starting to be a little crowded in St. Pete,” Bourdais said with a smile. “When we came back in ’12, we didn’t bring anything. We just came with all the luggage, I went to Ikea, and that was that.

“There was nothing in the house, and the collection is getting bigger quite nicely. Not the place it was when I was in the Champ Car days, but there’s some Daytona trophies and Sebring trophies and Road Atlanta’s and IndyCar trophies.

“Yeah, we’ve managed to win one pretty much every year since ’14. I’m pretty happy to keep that streak alive.”

So is Coyne.

“Sebastien said the mayor is going to name a street after him now because he’s won two in a row,” Coyne said. “Hopefully it’s his home street.”

Coyne then added a bit more levity to the post-race party shortly after Bourdais said he was 39 years old.

“We’re very excited about (winning),” Coyne said, before turning to Bourdais and adding with a laugh, “Did you say you were 39? You told me 34.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski