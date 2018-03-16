NHRA Gatornationals: John Force has another spectacular motor explosion

Legendary NHRA Funny Car driver John Force endured yet another spectacular motor explosion – his third in the NHRA’s first three national event races – during Friday’s qualifying at the Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida.
It’s the kind of consistency the 16-time NHRA Funny Car champ could do without.
The 68-year-old Force came to Gainesville hoping to break the jinx that saw him endure explosions in both the season-opening Winternationals and the second race of the season in Phoenix.
Both motor explosions sent Force to the hospital for examination before he returned to the race track.
Friday, even though the motor in his Chevrolet Camaro blew up again (in the second round of qualifying), at least this time, Force didn’t wind up in the hospital.
He did have his right hand bandaged from a cut suffered in the explosion, but did not have to go to the hospital this time.
He even joked about not having to add yet another ambulance bill to the nearest Gainesville hospital.
But the explosion still proved costly.
“That was another body and that hurts the financial (bottomline),” Force said. “I was out $500,000 to $600,000, and now we are probably out $800,000, going on a million. In drag racing, you have to be tough.”
He ended the day qualifying 14th, not a very comfortable position with two more rounds of qualifying set for Saturday.
Force continues to be mystified why the motors keep exploding.
“I really thought we had it, I thought we were there,” Force said. “In the first round we drove it 500 feet and shut it off. It looked great. We ran it again that run and I was only going to drive it 800 feet even if we didn’t make The Show.”
Force will attempt to improve his qualifying spot during Saturday’s final two rounds to make Sunday’s eliminations.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (NHRA media release) – Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Jack Beckman (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) are provisional leaders after the first of two days of qualifying at the third of 24 events on the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.
In Top Fuel, Millican’s pass of 3.708 at 324.98 in his Parts Plus / Great Clips dragster during the second round of qualifying put him at the top of the Top Fuel category. He is striving for his first No. 1 qualifier of the season and 11th of his career.
”I was getting giddy because I saw David Grubnic (crew chief) twisting knobs and he was just changing all kinds of things,” Millican stated. “He later came over to tell me that he actually slowed it down. To be up here as the No. 1 qualifier is surprising. I had the mindset we were going to slow the car down.”
Coming off his win at the NHRA Arizona Nationals, Steve Torrence piloted his Capco Contractors dragster to the No. 2 spot and defending Top Fuel champion Brittany Force currently sits 10th.
In Funny Car, Beckman powered his way to the top of the field during the first qualifying session, but his pass of 3.911 at 332.18 in his Infinite Hero Foundation Dodge Charger R/T during the second qualifying session secured his spot. He seeks his first No. 1 qualifier of the season and 24th of his career.
“We were just tiptoeing to make sure we didn’t over power the race track,” Beckman said. “I’m frankly just surprised that Funny Cars didn’t run quicker today.”
Phoenix event winner, Courtney Force, is currently in the No. 2 spot with her pass of 3.914 at 327.66 in her Advance Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro SS.
In Pro Stock, veteran Anderson currently holds the top spot after driving to a 6.552 at 212.29 run in his Summit Racing Chevrolet Camaro during his second qualifying pass of the day. He is seeking his fifth career No. 1 qualifier at Gainesville and 94th overall.
“There’s a lot of fast cars out there this year,” Anderson said. “We’ve gone home early the last two Sunday’s and I need to make amends for that. I need to make up some lost ground and I can’t think of a better place to do it than here.”
Reigning Pro Stock world champion Bo Butner is currently seeded fourth overall, as he looks to extend his No. 1 points position over the class.
In Pro Stock Motorcycle, defending world champion Krawiec currently sits in the No. 1 qualifier position with a 6.785 pass at 199.67 on his Screamin’ Eagle Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson.
“It’s good to be back out racing,” Krawiec stated. “We pretty much started right where we left off and that’s our motive heading into these next couple races. We really didn’t change anything from Pomona on our motorcycles so we could come here to be fresh and ready.
Qualifying continues at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS:
Top Fuel — 1. Clay Millican, 3.708 seconds, 324.98 mph; 2. Steve Torrence, 3.739, 323.19; 3. Antron Brown, 3.751, 327.74; 4. Tony Schumacher, 3.785, 329.67; 5. Leah Pritchett, 3.811, 325.77; 6. Terry Haddock, 4.038, 252.90; 7. Richie Crampton, 4.228, 198.64; 8. Doug Kalitta, 4.736, 162.22; 9. Terry McMillen, 4.918, 148.49; 10. Brittany Force, 5.021, 138.17; 11. Mike Salinas, 5.557, 117.91; 12. Pat Dakin, 5.570, 115.90; 13. Scott Palmer, 5.702, 124.21; 14. Audrey Worm, 5.773, 113.55; 15. Terry Totten, 7.106, 96.49; 16. Shawn Reed, 7.531, 78.85.
Funny Car — 1. Jack Beckman, Dodge Charger, 3.911, 332.18; 2. Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.914, 327.66; 3. Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.917, 333.66; 4. Shawn Langdon, Toyota Camry, 3.926, 327.03; 5. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.933, 327.27; 6. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.941, 328.22; 7. J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.962, 326.40; 8. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.972, 322.73; 9. Del Worsham, Camry, 3.979, 325.14; 10. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.989, 317.79; 11. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.004, 315.05; 12. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.133, 300.93; 13. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 4.241, 215.62; 14. John Force, Camaro, 4.315, 194.27; 15. Jim Campbell, Charger, 5.693, 125.75; 16. Gary Densham, Mustang, 6.051, 136.93.