NHRA: Leah Pritchett goes for 3 different wins in this weekend’s Gatornationals

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 16, 2018, 6:48 PM EDT
Typically, drag racers can only go home with one winner’s trophy from a NHRA national event.

But not Top Fuel driver Leah Pritchett. She plans on taking two winner’s trophies – and bragging rights from a third race – back to her Indiana home from this weekend’s Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida.

Pritchett, both the quickest (3.640 seconds at Brainerd, Minn., in 2017) and fastest (334.15 mph last month in Phoenix) woman in NHRA history, came into this weekend’s event ranked seventh in the Top Fuel standings. So there’s one race to win.

Pritchett’s Factory Stock Showdown car.

Next, she will compete in the Factory Stock Showdown, seeking another “Wally” (winner’s trophy), behind the wheel of a Hoonigan-designed Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak. There’s No. 2 race to win.

And last but not least, Pritchett will challenge Papa John’s Pizza founder John Schnatter in the Papa John’s Charity Challenge on Saturday to benefit the Infinite Hero Foundation and Overcome Academy. There’s No. 3 to win.

“I always dig doing things differently, and to their maximum capabilities,” said Pritchett, a five-time Top Fuel event champion. “This weekend is more about three cars and three events.

“It represents three important aspects of my passion for drag racing: Top Fuel competition, grassroots racing, and charity involvement.”

Pritchett, who grew up drag racing in her native Southern California, has competed in several different classes as she climbed the performance and competition ladder.

Now that she’s one of the stars of the sport’s quickest and fastest racing class, Pritchett talked about why she hopes to go 3-for-3 this weekend, particularly since the Gatornationals are one of the sport’s biggest races of the 24-race national event schedule.

“The Top Fuel competition is a passion to be the quickest and the fastest at the ultimate level,” Pritchett said. “Factory Stock Showdown has brought me back to my Sportsman roots.

“The program is ‘heads up’ and delivers the opportunity to make the combination of what is available from the factory faster than anyone else through tuning and ingenuity within set limitations. It’s all about who can make their hot rod faster, which is something everyone can be a part of without having to be at the Top Fuel level.

“The Charity Challenge, for me, represents growth and integration of a partner who loves this sport and can face off for a great cause while telling an All American story and raising money for returning military heroes and their families.”

All told, Pritchett has the potential of making well over a dozen runs through the weekend:

* In Top Fuel, she’ll have two qualifying rounds each on Friday and Saturday, plus up to four elimination rounds on Sunday.

* Then there’s two qualifying rounds Friday and one other qualifying run Saturday for the Factory Stock Showdown. If she gets past that, there’s the potential of a first-round elimination later in the day. If she wins that, there’s two more elimination rounds on Sunday to potentially win the Challenge.

* And if she beats her boss – Papa John’s is her primary sponsor for the Don Schumacher Racing Top Fuel team – that’s one more run. She’s also expected to have one test run.

Add all those rounds up – and in a perfect weekend if she captures all three events – Pritchett has the potential to make either 15 or 16 different runs over the three days.

“I believe my bandwidth of focus has grown to compartmentalize these opportunities at their maximum without robbing from one another,” Pritchett said. “But I can guarantee you, enjoyment will be at an all-time high.

“The constant variable is always the mindset of being the baddest and fastest no matter what; whether it’s a car I dedicate my life and all hours to, or one that I haven’t even touched before.”

In her second full-time season with DSR, Pritchett seeks her fifth Top Fuel win with the team and sixth overall career Top Fuel win.

“I’m a proud Gemini, whereby nature, I’m good at doing multiple things to the max, and this weekend, it’s all about the trifecta.”

IMSA: Sebring qualifying sets track records, Vautier takes pole

Photo courtesy of IMSA
By Kyle LavigneMar 16, 2018, 7:42 PM EDT
Friday’s qualifying for the Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring had speed aplenty across all three classes, with track records falling in Prototype, GT Le Mans, and GT Daytona. The record-setting qualifying saw Spirit of Daytona Racing’s Tristan Vautier (Prototype), BMW Team RLL’s Connor De Phillippi (GT Le Mans), and Spirit of Race’s Daniel Serra (GT Daytona) take the pole positions in their respective classes.

Reports on qualifying from all three classes are below.

Prototype

Vautier’s pole continues a resurgence for Spirit of Daytona, which struggled in 2017 with a Riley Mk. 30 chassis before switching to the Ligier JS P217 chassis.

Now sporting a Cadillac DPi-V.R, Spirit of Daytona was immediately on pace at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, qualifying fifth and running up front before dropping out with an engine issue.

Vautier, who will share the No. 90 Cadillac with Matt McMurry and Eddie Cheever III, was able to surge into the top spot in qualifying with eight minutes left, overcoming an off-track excursion on his previous lap to do so, and he highlighted an enthusiasm for the Sebring International Raceway circuit as an important factor in the strong showing.

“I just really like this track, it has a bit of everything you need as a driver,” Vautier said after qualifying.. “There are a lot of high-commitment corners like Turn 1 and Turn 2 and Turn 17. But the other parts of the track are very technical.”

He added, “There is a kind of flow to it with the pavement changes, and some corners off camber, some with camber. No corner is the same, I have a good time driving here. Of course, we have a good car, we can’t have a pole without a super setup. We’ve been lucky to have great engineers here.”

Olivier Pla qualified second the No. 2 Nissan Onroak DPi for Tequila Patron ESM, with Acura Team Penske’s Ricky Taylor qualifying third in the No. 7 Acura ARX-05. Pipo Derani qualified fourth in the sister No. 22 ESM Nissan, while Felip Nasr completed the top five in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac for Action Express.

GT Le Mans (GTLM)

Sebring represents a dramatic turn in fortune for BMW Team RLL, which struggled for pace in their all-new BMW M8 GTLM machines.

Slight tweaks to the new car’s Balance of Performance (BoP) as well development since Daytona have seen a dramatic increase in speed from the new BMWs, with Connor De Phillippi putting the No. 25 on the GTLM pole.

“(The team) said just go out there and drive as fast as you can and you see where we ended up,” de Phillippi quipped. “That’s kind of our motto throughout the year, not think too much about the others and just do the best we possibly can every session, every day. And obviously the outcome of hard work is a pole position.”

De Phillippi’s best lap of 1:55.839 just barely bettered Risi Competizione’s James Calado’s 1:55.897, who qualified second in their No. 62 Ferrari 488 GTE.

De Phillippi’s teammate’s Jesse Krohn qualified third in the sister No. 24 BMW. Ford Chip Ganassi Racing will round out the top five, with Richard Westbrook qualifying fourth in No. 67 Ford GT and Joey Hand fifth in the No. 66.
GT Daytona (GTD)
Spirit of Race put on a display of dominance that no one saw coming, with Daniel Serra’s quick lap in the No. 51 Ferrari 488 GT3 coming in at 1:58.710 and shattering last year’s pole time – coincidentally from Vautier, who was with SunEnergy1 Racing at the time – by more than one second.
Serra was also half a second quicker than the No. 29 Montaplast by Land Motorsport Audi R8 LMS GT3, in the hands of Christopher Mies, which qualified second.
“It was an awesome session and I enjoyed every corner,’’ Serra expressed post-qualifying. “In the morning and the lap we did yesterday I could feel the car was good, it was just a matter of putting all the sectors together. I knew we could do a good lap this morning. Audi was really fast as well. I thought it would be more close, but the advantage was almost half a second. I think we could predict the balance better than the others.”
Jack Hawksworth qualified third in the No. 15 Lexus RC F GT3 for 3GT Racing, followed by teammate Dominik Bauman in the No. 15. Madison Snow rounded out the top five in the Paul Miller Racing No. 48 Lamborghini Huracan GT3.
Full qualifying results can be viewed here. The Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring rolls off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.