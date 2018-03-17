IMSA: Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring 9-hour update – 3 hours left to go, action heating up

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

With nine hours complete, there are three hours left in the Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring endurance race at Sebring Raceway in central Florida.

The event has picked up in terms of harder racing, increased contact and a number of drivers either knocked out or are lagging behind by several laps.

Just minutes into the start of the second half of the race, Team Penske saw one of its two cars suffer a premature end to its day.

Team Penske was riding high in the fourth hour of the race, with Helio Castroneves checking out on the rest of the field.

But as the second half began, Ricky Taylor suffered a race-ending oil pressure issue that ended the day for the No. 7 Acura DPI.

The No. 7’s day is is done early @sebringraceway after an oil pressure issue. https://t.co/NTi3qheqcB — IMSA (@IMSA) March 17, 2018

Not the day that @Team_Penske wanted as the No.7 gets rolled back into the paddock. Their #Sebring12 is done. pic.twitter.com/rZSuNAblu5 — IMSA (@IMSA) March 17, 2018

With 5 hours, 14 minutes to go, Prototype leader Harry Tincknell in the No. 55 Mazda DPI pitted for fuel and service, then stalled several times while he was trying to exit his pit stall, before finally getting going.

With just under five hours, Juan Pablo Montoya spun the Team Penske Acura No. 6 in Turn 17 but was able to get going again.

But something apparently broke on the car in that spin as Montoya limped the car to the pits and the damage was enough to end its day, as well, ending any Penske hopes for a decent finish in the second half of the event.

We are under a FCY after @Team_Penske’s @jpmontoya gets turned around and then stops on course. Loss of drive, but engine running. 4h 45m remain in the #Sebring12 pic.twitter.com/A449SXCvCy — IMSA (@IMSA) March 17, 2018

It’s with sad news that we report both the No. 6 and No. 7 Acuras have retired from the #Sebring12 — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) March 17, 2018

Shortly after, the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPI came into the pits to have its front end replaced.

The No. 10 Wayne Taylo Racing Konica Minolta Cadillac DPI made contact with another car that damaged its rear wing, bringing out the caution.

But the team chose to keep the car on the track for one lap after the restart before bringing it in for repairs, replacing the wing and deck, all in one minute, five seconds.

YELLOW AGAIN, this time for RR quarterpanel of @Rengervdz that was taken off in T3 during contact from behind by 31-Curran. The No. 10 will pit to replace the rear bodywork but not until the race goes back to green. #Sebring12 @IMSA @KonicaMinoltaUS @Cadillac #RottenLuck — Wayne Taylor Racing (@WayneTaylorRcng) March 17, 2018

With 4:26 left, the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPI made contact with the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports LMP2, with the No. 5 suffering front end damage that needed to be repaired in the pits.

With about 3 hours, 50 minutes to go, the Porsche 912 GT team suffered major rear end damage that required a full pit stop to replace the rear wing, diffuser, bumper, all four tires and more. But the team did an outstanding job, repairing the damage in less than five minutes.

Here’s how the three classes look with thee hours to go:

Prototype

Jonathan Bomarito (No. 55 Mazda DPI), holds the lead, followed by Mike Conway (No. 31 Cadillac DPI), Nicolas LaPierre (No. 22 Nissan DPI), Matthew McMurry (No. 90 Cadillac DPI) and Alex Brundle (No. 32 Ligier LMP2).

GT Le Mans (GTLM)

Frederic Makowiecki (No. 911 Porsche 911 RSR) has the lead, followed by James Calado (No. 62 Ferrari 488 GTE), Tommy Milner (No. 4 Chevrolet Corvette C7.R), Giamaria Bruni (No. 912 Porsche 911 RSR) and Bill Auberlen (No. 25 BMW M8 GTLM).

GT Daytona (GTD)

At the front of the pack is Lawson Aschenbach (No. 93 Acura NSX GT3), followed by Madison Snow (No. 48 Lamborghini Huracan GT3), Trent Hindman (No. 86 Acura NSX GT3), Jergen Bleekemolen (No. 33 Mercedes-AMG GT3) and Alessandro Balzam (No. 63 Ferrari 488 GT3).

