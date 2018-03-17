Photo courtesy of IMSA

IMSA: Trouble hits both Penske cars in Sebring

By Kyle LavigneMar 17, 2018, 7:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Both entries from Acura Team Penske encountered mechanical problems within minutes of each other in the second half of the Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring. And, unfortunately for the Roger Penske led outfit, both issues were terminal, and the Nos. 6 and 7 ARX-05s have been retired from the race.

The No. 7 machine was the first to hit problems, with Ricky Taylor coasting to a dead stop on track after the car appeared to lose power, with Taylor later detailed it lost oil pressure. A full-course caution was flown to tow the car back into the pits, where the team began tending to it.

However, a short time later, the problems were deemed terminal and the car officially retired.

Not long after, the sister No. 6 Acura, in the hands of Juan Montoya, appeared to have a similar issue, stopping on track following a loss of power.

Like the earlier problem with the No. 7, a caution was flown as the No. 6 was towed back to the pits. It was then taken back to the garage, where the team confirmed it too would be retired.

The problems with the No. 6 came just after Montoya had contact with the No. 90 Spirit of Daytona Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R of Tristan Vautier, which saw Montoya spin out of fourth place, though it is currently unknown if the mechanical issue is related to the contact.

@Follow@KyleMLavigne

NHRA Gatornationals: John Force qualifies 15th with no motor explosion, says ‘I need to race smart’ Sunday

NHRA
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 17, 2018, 9:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There’s good news and bad news for John Force fans.

The good news is the 16-time NHRA Funny Car champ did not suffer yet another motor explosion after enduring his third in three races during Friday’s qualifying session at Gainesville (Florida) Raceway.

In fact, Force intentionally feathered the gas pedal on his Chevrolet Camaro Funny Car to make sure it wasn’t again overtaxed, qualifying 15th with a run of 4.281 seconds at 222.88 mph.

Now for the bad news.

When Sunday’s final eliminations begin at 11 a.m. ET, Force will be matched against daughter and No. 2 qualifier, Courtney Force (3.914 seconds at 332.18 mph).

“It is a little bit of a bummer that I have to race him in the first round,” Courtney Force said of her father. “Tomorrow is a new day and we will have all our stuff ready and we will put on our game faces to go for that win.”

Courtney Force is seeking her second consecutive win, having also won two weeks ago at the second national event of the season in suburban Phoenix.

“I want to have a good side-by-side safe race tomorrow in round one,” Force said. “Our goal is to take my dad down and have a long day at the track winning rounds.

“We want to move the momentum over from Phoenix. I feel like my guys have a good handle on this Advance Auto Parts Camaro.”

But don’t count out dear old dad, an eight-time Funny Car winner at Gainesville.

“I am the kind of guy that, when it is qualifying day, I run it to the edge.,” John Force said. “I run it even if I know it will hurt itself.

“(With his three motor explosions this season) I am rethinking all that. What I am looking is the long haul. To go out here and say I have to win this race or I have to qualify low after as much stuff as we have put on the ground in Pomona and Phoenix and then to come here and do it again is bad. … We want to fix this problem and move on.

“Tomorrow I am going to have to play the odds game. I am going to run it to 700 or 800 feet and hope (Courtney) gets in trouble. I need to race smart.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski