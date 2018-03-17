IMSA: Trouble hits both Penske cars in Sebring

Both entries from Acura Team Penske encountered mechanical problems within minutes of each other in the second half of the Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring. And, unfortunately for the Roger Penske led outfit, both issues were terminal, and the Nos. 6 and 7 ARX-05s have been retired from the race.
The No. 7 machine was the first to hit problems, with Ricky Taylor coasting to a dead stop on track after the car appeared to lose power, with Taylor later detailed it lost oil pressure. A full-course caution was flown to tow the car back into the pits, where the team began tending to it.
However, a short time later, the problems were deemed terminal and the car officially retired.
Not long after, the sister No. 6 Acura, in the hands of Juan Montoya, appeared to have a similar issue, stopping on track following a loss of power.
Like the earlier problem with the No. 7, a caution was flown as the No. 6 was towed back to the pits. It was then taken back to the garage, where the team confirmed it too would be retired.
The problems with the No. 6 came just after Montoya had contact with the No. 90 Spirit of Daytona Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R of Tristan Vautier, which saw Montoya spin out of fourth place, though it is currently unknown if the mechanical issue is related to the contact.