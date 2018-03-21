Reaction to INDYCAR/NBC Sports Group announcement: Mario Andretti, Roger Penske, Bobby Rahal and social media

Like countless others on the East Coast, Mario Andretti was fighting through a snowstorm Wednesday morning.

But emotionally and personally, it was a very bright and sunny day for the legendary Indy car driver.

In an exclusive interview with NBCSports.com, Andretti spoke in glowing terms about this morning’s announcement of a multi-year media rights partnership between INDYCAR and NBC Sports Group beginning next year.

“I think this is awesome,” Andretti said. “It’s music to my ears and all of us. NBC has been very familiar with IndyCar racing, so they’re a great partner. I’m elated that it’s all nailed down, secured and I’m looking forward to the future.

“It’s also great for the young lads in Indy Lights coming on, and it’s great for all the sponsors to have that kind of exposure. It’s a good day for INDYCAR today.”

Andretti lauded the fact that all elements of INDYCAR coverage – TV, digital and streaming – will now be under one corporate roof, so to speak.

“Personally, I think it’s huge,” Andretti said. “Everybody is going to be very familiar with everything, the storylines are going to flow perfectly from event to event. There’s nothing like continuity.

“It’s okay sometimes if you have two networks, but to me, the best possible solution is this. That’s why I think this is really a great day for INDYCAR racing to have NBC involved and the continuity is huge for us.”

MORE: NBC Sports Group, INDYCAR partner on new TV and digital rights agreement starting in 2019

MORE: Optimism abounds with new INDYCAR media partnership

**********************

Several other high-profile individuals within the IndyCar community also gave their take on Wednesday’s announcement, including statements from team owners Roger Penske and Bobby Rahal.

Roger Penske: “As an industry, we are very fortunate to have the NBC Sports Group grow their presence and coverage of INDYCAR racing and really invest in the future of the sport. We believe there is a great deal of positive momentum in the Verizon IndyCar Series right now, from the development of the new race car, to the very talented group of young drivers and new teams coming into the sport this season.

“With the announcement of the enhanced broadcast partnership with NBC, it certainly adds to the excitement for the future. We know that the ways our fans are watching races and viewing INDYCAR content is rapidly changing, so staying ahead of the curve and the developing technology with our partners is important to the growth of our sport. We look forward to working with the NBC team to continue to build INDYCAR and take the sport in new directions.

“We also need to thank ABC and ESPN for all their terrific coverage over the years. The ABC network helped bring some of the most memorable moments in racing to life – including many of our team’s Indianapolis 500 victories – and we appreciate all of their hard work and passion for INDYCAR racing.”

Bobby Rahal: “It’s great news. I think the fact that the IndyCar Series will be under one roof, so to speak, network-wise can do nothing but great things for our sport. To increase to having eight races on network TV is also great news of course.

“The quality of the NBC broadcasts have gotten better and better over the last several years. They do a great job of providing interesting and entertaining content for the viewers and I think that will only continue to grow with the relationship going forward. That type of storytelling is also what helps bring new fans to the sport.”

**********************

Fantastic news!! Lots of exciting new practice and qualifying #IndyCar coverage coming your way in 2019 👍🏽 https://t.co/Td7B4mjV5y — Simon Pagenaud (@simonpagenaud) March 21, 2018

Amazing news for @indycar. Why? Because one network, more races on the main @nbc channel, and continued growth and development with a partner committed to working together! #Indycar is on the rise, and this is a HUGE step. Fans, you now have one spot to find us, be excited! https://t.co/hDNBwyMIXm — Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) March 21, 2018

This is great news for our sport! Loads of added content, one network. The momentum continues to roll for @indycar https://t.co/y1SMXNdpga — Ryan Hunter-Reay (@RyanHunterReay) March 21, 2018

Exciting to hear that @NBC will carry EIGHT @IndyCar races next year, with the rest being on @NBCSN! Great to move #IndyCar forward with one TV partner and more network races! https://t.co/5KJeQOYz7U pic.twitter.com/tKVwS5354g — Andretti Autosport (@FollowAndretti) March 21, 2018

In 2019, @NBCSports​ is the exclusive home of #IndyCar.

✅ Every Qualifying.

✅ Every Practice.

✅ Every Race.

Are you ready for it?

STORY: https://t.co/xMbuhBeku0 pic.twitter.com/Sk3cBkd1JK — IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) March 21, 2018

Here we go!!! New TV package for @IndyCar is announced! I’m in NYC helping spread the word. Going to be great getting all that extra coverage and content! Who’s excited? https://t.co/5HHBO3k88f — James Hinchcliffe (@Hinchtown) March 21, 2018

Great news for #IndyCar – and one more way to watch our races on demand! #MRTI #TeamCooperTire https://t.co/ME9NG8mX5B — Indy Lights (@IndyLights) March 21, 2018

Are you ready for it? Every @IndyCar practice, qualifying session, and race, including the Indianapolis 500, is coming to NBC and @NBCSN in 2019! pic.twitter.com/Anbmk3b5Qf — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) March 21, 2018

The excitement. The drama. The speed. And The Greatest Spectacle in Racing. In 2019, it's all in one place.#AreYouReadyForIt? Because we are. @IndyCar @NBCSports pic.twitter.com/MYzdV31YQc — Christopher Estrada (@estradawriting) March 21, 2018

Follow @JerryBonkowski