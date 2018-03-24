Getty Images

Forecast forces postponement of next week’s INDYCAR test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 24, 2018, 4:51 PM EDT
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Media Release:

Expected inclement weather has forced the postponement of the Verizon IndyCar Series testing for the 102nd Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil to Monday, April 30 through Wednesday, May 2 on the 2.5-mile oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Manufacturer testing, INDYCAR Open Testing and Indianapolis 500 Rookie Orientation Program and Refresher Testing on the oval initially were scheduled for Tuesday, March 27 through Thursday, March 29 on the IMS oval. High temperatures in the low 50s and a strong probability of rain are forecast for next Tuesday through Thursday in Indianapolis.

The revised schedule of testing:

MONDAY, April 30

Test: INDYCAR Open Test on IMS oval

Time: 10 a.m.-noon, 1-5 p.m.

Participating drivers (21): Marco Andretti, Sebastien Bourdais, Ed Carpenter, Helio Castroneves, Gabby Chaves, Max Chilton, Scott Dixon, Jack Harvey, James Hinchcliffe, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Ed Jones, Tony Kanaan, Charlie Kimball, Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud, Spencer Pigot, Will Power, Graham Rahal, Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato, Zach Veach

Fan access: Fans can watch testing for free from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. from the Turn 2 viewing mounds, Museum parking lot and South Terrace Grandstands.

Live streaming: INDYCAR YouTube channel (youtube.com/indycar) and RaceControl.IndyCar.com

TUESDAY, May 1

Test: Indianapolis 500 Rookie Orientation Program/Refresher Tests on IMS oval

Time: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Rookie Orientation Program), 2-5 p.m. (Refresher tests)

Participating drivers (7): Pietro Fittipaldi (ROP), Jay Howard (refresher), Kyle Kaiser (ROP), Sage Karam (refresher), Matheus Leist (ROP), Danica Patrick (refresher), Robert Wickens (ROP)

Fan access: Fans can watch testing for free from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. from the Turn 2 viewing mounds, Museum parking lot and South Terrace Grandstands.

Live streaming: INDYCAR YouTube channel (youtube.com/indycar) and RaceControl.IndyCar.com

WEDNESDAY, May 2

Test: Chevrolet and Honda Manufacturer Test on IMS oval

Participating drivers: Determined by manufacturers. Expected participants: Ed Carpenter, Gabby Chaves, Max Chilton, Scott Dixon, James Hinchcliffe, Ed Jones, Tony Kanaan, Charlie Kimball, Matheus Leist, Danica Patrick, Spencer Pigot, Robert Wickens

Fan access: Fans can watch testing for free from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. from the Turn 2 viewing mounds, Museum parking lot and South Terrace Grandstands.

Ferrari teammates Vettel and Raikkonen fastest in rainy final practice at Australian GP

Associated PressMar 24, 2018, 5:34 PM EDT
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen went one-two in the final practice session ahead of qualifying at the water-logged Australian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Vettel set a best-lap time of 1 minute, 26.067 seconds, more than 2.4 seconds faster than his teammate in second.

Both Ferrari drivers switched from their intermediate tires to the super-fast, ultra-soft tires for the final few laps of the session, testing conditions on the track after a day-long downpour left it slick and filled with small puddles.

Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton did not opt to try out their soft tires, sticking to the intermediates for the entire session. They had the seventh- and eighth-fastest times, after topping the leaderboard in practice in dry conditions on Friday.

The heavy rains subsided by early afternoon, allowing the track to rapidly dry during the third practice session and making conditions safe for drivers to test their soft tires.

Still, only a few drivers completed a timed lap with the softer compounds, with Mercedes, Red Bull and most of the others staying with their intermediates.

Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson had the third-fastest time of the session on ultrasoft tires, followed by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen on intermediates.

Hamilton remains the favorite to capture his fifth straight pole position at the Australian Grand Prix in qualifying later Saturday. He had the fastest laps on ultrasoft tires in the two practice sessions on Friday, though Verstappen was right behind him.

Verstappen and Vettel both slid on the slick track early in the third practice session, but maintained control and completed their runs without incident.

Verstappen’s teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, had the sixth-fastest time of the session. The Australian’s chances of winning his fifth career Grand Prix on his home track in Melbourne took a hit late Friday when he was assessed a three-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race.

The Australian driver was penalized for driving too fast under red-flag conditions during Friday’s second practice session because of debris on the track.