Pit strategy nets Vettel win in Australian Grand Prix to kick off 2018 F1 season

Scuderia Ferrari and Sebastien Vettel took advantage of a Lap 26 Virtual Safety Car to get around the race leading Mercedes AMG Petronas of Lewis Hamilton and win the Australian Grand Prix to open the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Hamilton had pitted on Lap 19, in response to Ferrari pitting then second-place runner Kimi Raikkonen one lap earlier, while Vettel stayed out in hopes that an alternate strategy would vault him forward after he ran in third off the initial start.

Ferrari got their wish in the form of Haas F1 Team’s Romain Grosjean, who stopped on track after exiting the pits with a loose wheel. Grosjean’s problems forced a Virtual Safety Car, and Vettel and Ferrari took advantage by immediately getting into the pits, and they subsequently emerged in the race lead.

While he had to hold Hamilton at bay following a Lap 32 restart – the race eventually went into a full Safety Car to remove the stricken VF-18 of Grosjean – Vettel led the rest of the way to take his second consecutive win at the Australian Grand Prix.

Raikkonen held off Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo to take the final spot on the podium, while Ricciardo ended up fourth.

McLaren F1 Team’s Fernando Alonso enjoyed a solid first race in the team’s new partnership with Renault, the two-time world champion finishing in fifth.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished sixth, recovering from a quick spin in Turn 2 on Lap 10 to do so, followed by Renault Sport F1 Team’s Nico Hulkenberg in seventh. Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas finished eighth after starting 15th following a crash during Q3 in qualifying, and McLaren’s Stoffel Vandoorne and Renault’s Carlos Sainz Jr. finished ninth and tenth to round out the points finishers.

Haas F1 Team’s promising weekend – Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean started fifth and sixth and ran as high as fourth and fifth in the opening stint – came to an abrupt end, with both cars falling out after their pit stops, seemingly due to loose wheels.

Haas’ misfortune ended a weekend that could have seen both drivers finish inside the top five, which would have been the team’s best result since joining Formula 1 in 2016. Other non-finishers included Scuderia Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly (with a power unit issue), Alfa Romeo Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson (with a power steering failure), and Williams Martini Racing’s Sergey Sirotkin (with brake failure).

Results are below. The 2018 Formula 1 season continues on April 8 with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Ferrari teammates Vettel and Raikkonen fastest in rainy final practice at Australian GP

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen went one-two in the final practice session ahead of qualifying at the water-logged Australian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Vettel set a best-lap time of 1 minute, 26.067 seconds, more than 2.4 seconds faster than his teammate in second.

Both Ferrari drivers switched from their intermediate tires to the super-fast, ultra-soft tires for the final few laps of the session, testing conditions on the track after a day-long downpour left it slick and filled with small puddles.

Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton did not opt to try out their soft tires, sticking to the intermediates for the entire session. They had the seventh- and eighth-fastest times, after topping the leaderboard in practice in dry conditions on Friday.

The heavy rains subsided by early afternoon, allowing the track to rapidly dry during the third practice session and making conditions safe for drivers to test their soft tires.

Still, only a few drivers completed a timed lap with the softer compounds, with Mercedes, Red Bull and most of the others staying with their intermediates.

Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson had the third-fastest time of the session on ultrasoft tires, followed by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen on intermediates.

Hamilton remains the favorite to capture his fifth straight pole position at the Australian Grand Prix in qualifying later Saturday. He had the fastest laps on ultrasoft tires in the two practice sessions on Friday, though Verstappen was right behind him.

Verstappen and Vettel both slid on the slick track early in the third practice session, but maintained control and completed their runs without incident.

Verstappen’s teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, had the sixth-fastest time of the session. The Australian’s chances of winning his fifth career Grand Prix on his home track in Melbourne took a hit late Friday when he was assessed a three-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race.

The Australian driver was penalized for driving too fast under red-flag conditions during Friday’s second practice session because of debris on the track.