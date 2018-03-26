Getty Images

F1: McLaren shows new fight and speed in season-opening Australian Grand Prix

Mar 26, 2018
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — For three years, McLaren’s Fernando Alonso could only dream of having a car reliable enough to compete with the top teams in Formula One. Or at least finish races.

In the first race of the new F1 season, Alonso showed that his team now has new fight since switching from its Honda-made engines to ones made by Renault as he took fifth place with a strong performance at the Australian Grand Prix, while his teammate, Stoffel Vandoorne, finished ninth.

“The last couple of years have been difficult, and I think the winter has been difficult, as well,” Alonso said, referring to technical mishaps in off-season testing that limited McLaren to the fewest laps of the 10 teams running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

“And now we’ve come here and both cars have scored points – one in the top five. We should be proud of that, but I think there’s a lot more to come from McLaren.”

After several years marked by technical issues and race retirements – Alonso failed to finish 17 races over three seasons – the team’s fortunes are starting to look up.

After starting 10th on the grid, Alonso fought hard against Red Bull and Renault for much of Sunday’s race, managing to hold off numerous pass attempts by talented 20-year-old Max Verstappen of Red Bull towards the end to secure fifth place. This matched his best finish of the past three seasons.

McLaren also benefitted from the dual retirement of the Haas cars, which had been running well in the top five before mishaps during their pit stops forced them to drop out. Still, Alonso sent notice to his competitors – and his own team – that more should be expected of the once-proud McLaren team this season.

After qualifying on Saturday, he promised that McLaren would score “big points” this weekend, and at one point during Sunday’s race, he even barked at his own race engineer, “Speak up a little bit, it is a long race and you are losing the energy already.”

After Sunday’s strong race, Alonso set his sights on challenging Red Bull this season – a team that had been in a different league from McLaren in recent years.

“This is only our first race together with Renault, and some updates will come in the next few races,” he said. “We can start to look ahead a little bit and Red Bull will be the next target.”

This is a big turnaround from just a couple weeks ago when McLaren racing director Eric Boullier couldn’t even guarantee McLaren would put a race-ready car on the track for the Australian GP after dismal testing results.

On Sunday, Boullier said his team now believes it can be competitive again.

“We’re encouraged by the potential our car has shown in the first race of the season, but also reliability-wise we had a trouble-free weekend, which is a relief after the issues we had in winter testing,” he said.

McLaren has eight constructor championships and 12 driver titles to its name. But its last driver title was in 2008 and its last grand prix victory in 2012. It has been four years since one of its drivers finished on a podium.

If he keeps driving this way, Alonso could be close to getting back there very soon.

Vettel feels fortunate, but happy with Australian Grand Prix win

Mar 25, 2018
Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who was victorious on Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix, was relieved that the team’s strategy, which saw him run longer on his opening stint than those around him, most notably early race leader Lewis Hamilton, worked to perfection to vault Vettel up from third on the grid and into the lead, which he held for the entire second half of the race on his way to victory.

“It’s been the other way around a couple times, especially last year. So, I think what goes around comes around. Maybe sometimes it feels bad to wait for it, so on a day like this obviously you don’t mind,” Vettel said to Formula 1’s Will Buxton during a post-race edition of F1 Paddock Pass.

Vettel added that the Virtual Safety Car period, brought out by Haas F1’s Team’s Romain Grosjean when he stopped on course with a loose wheel, was a scenario that the team had discussed in great detail ahead of the race, and things worked out exactly as they had planned.

“Obviously, we did our homework,” Vettel quipped. “We spoke about exactly that (scenario) before the race. Obviously, you never know what happens, and that’s the proof you have to remain sharp. As soon as I saw the Virtual Safety Car I knew what to do. And we tried to do everything, and it worked. It was tight, but it worked.”

Conversely, Mercedes AMG Petronas’ Lewis Hamilton, who led early after starting on the pole, was dumbfounded that the race got away from them after a dominant display in qualifying saw him outqualify the field by over half a second.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 25: Second placed Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP on the podium during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 25, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

“I am in disbelief because I did everything I was supposed to do. I came, I was prepared, I drove as well as I could, I didn’t put a foot wrong and all of the sudden I came out behind (Vettel) and I was thinking ‘What just happened?’ I’m sure the team is feeling pain right now, but we’ll regroup and I’m sure we’ll work on it,” he explained in the aforementioned F1 Paddock Pass video.

Hamilton added that, while his F1 W09 EQ Power+ is certainly quick, he expects Ferrari to be neck and neck with Mercedes all year.

They had some good pace today,” he said of Ferrari’s performance. “We’re going to other races where they’re going to potentially be…their performance is going to be a little bit higher, and there’s going to be races where our performance is a little bit higher. But, I think it’s going to be a close battle through the year.”

