Magnussen, Grosjean lament missed opportunity for Haas F1

By Kyle LavigneMar 26, 2018, 7:46 PM EDT
For the Haas F1 Team, Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix is a classic case of “What might have been.”

A stellar qualifying on Saturday saw both Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean advance into Q3, with the duo eventually qualifying sixth and seventh respectively, and Daniel Ricciardo’s five-spot grid penalty moved them up to fifth and sixth on the grid.

The race start saw even more good fortune as Magnussen moved into fourth in Turn 1 and stayed there for the opening stint, while Grosjean eventually worked himself into fifth after a spin by Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen.

However, the wheels, almost literally, came off of their weekend during the first round of pit stops, with both drivers exiting the pits with loose wheels – the left-rear for Magnussen and the left-front for Grosjean – and both cars retired within a handful of laps of each other.

What’s more, the team was fined for a pair of unsafe pit releases, adding insult to injury on a day that began with so much promise.

Magnussen seemed particularly frustrated and kept his post-race comments very short.

“Tough one to swallow. Not only for me, but the whole team, losing both cars in such a good position. Tough one to swallow, but we’ll fight back,” he told Formula’1 Will Buxton in the post-race edition of F1 Paddock Pass.

Grosjean echoed similar disappointment, highlighting their strong pace as evidence that a good result slipped through their grasp.

“It’s not the easiest moment, you know, especially for the first race of the season, the first time we’re running fourth and fifth with the cars and doing a great job. We had good pace,” he said to Buxton during the aforementioned Paddock Pass.

However, Grosjean also asserted a sense optimism for Haas’ outlook in the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, given how well they looked at the opening round in Australia.

“I’m sure we’re going to come back stronger, we always bounce back,” he asserted. “(In the race) we lost a lot of points. But, if the car is as good as it was today for the rest of the season, we’re going to be like ‘We’re going to forget that one.’ If it’s not the case, it could be a bit more painful. I’ve got good hope that the car is going to be good and that we can keep up our showing.”

F1: McLaren shows new fight and speed in season-opening Australian Grand Prix

Associated PressMar 26, 2018, 2:24 PM EDT
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — For three years, McLaren’s Fernando Alonso could only dream of having a car reliable enough to compete with the top teams in Formula One. Or at least finish races.

In the first race of the new F1 season, Alonso showed that his team now has new fight since switching from its Honda-made engines to ones made by Renault as he took fifth place with a strong performance at the Australian Grand Prix, while his teammate, Stoffel Vandoorne, finished ninth.

“The last couple of years have been difficult, and I think the winter has been difficult, as well,” Alonso said, referring to technical mishaps in off-season testing that limited McLaren to the fewest laps of the 10 teams running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

“And now we’ve come here and both cars have scored points – one in the top five. We should be proud of that, but I think there’s a lot more to come from McLaren.”

After several years marked by technical issues and race retirements – Alonso failed to finish 17 races over three seasons – the team’s fortunes are starting to look up.

After starting 10th on the grid, Alonso fought hard against Red Bull and Renault for much of Sunday’s race, managing to hold off numerous pass attempts by talented 20-year-old Max Verstappen of Red Bull towards the end to secure fifth place. This matched his best finish of the past three seasons.

McLaren also benefitted from the dual retirement of the Haas cars, which had been running well in the top five before mishaps during their pit stops forced them to drop out. Still, Alonso sent notice to his competitors – and his own team – that more should be expected of the once-proud McLaren team this season.

After qualifying on Saturday, he promised that McLaren would score “big points” this weekend, and at one point during Sunday’s race, he even barked at his own race engineer, “Speak up a little bit, it is a long race and you are losing the energy already.”

After Sunday’s strong race, Alonso set his sights on challenging Red Bull this season – a team that had been in a different league from McLaren in recent years.

“This is only our first race together with Renault, and some updates will come in the next few races,” he said. “We can start to look ahead a little bit and Red Bull will be the next target.”

This is a big turnaround from just a couple weeks ago when McLaren racing director Eric Boullier couldn’t even guarantee McLaren would put a race-ready car on the track for the Australian GP after dismal testing results.

On Sunday, Boullier said his team now believes it can be competitive again.

“We’re encouraged by the potential our car has shown in the first race of the season, but also reliability-wise we had a trouble-free weekend, which is a relief after the issues we had in winter testing,” he said.

McLaren has eight constructor championships and 12 driver titles to its name. But its last driver title was in 2008 and its last grand prix victory in 2012. It has been four years since one of its drivers finished on a podium.

If he keeps driving this way, Alonso could be close to getting back there very soon.