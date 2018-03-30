Makes you wonder what these two are plotting next (Photo: Getty Images)

En garde: ‘Battle’ breaks out between Pagenaud, Newgarden — and now Hinchcliffe joins in

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 30, 2018, 5:01 PM EDT
Just like on a racetrack, Simon Pagenaud has pulled ahead of teammate Josef Newgarden in their good-natured but also increasingly bold autograph battle.

Otherwise known on Twitter as: #IndyCarAutographBattle

Late Thursday night, Pagenaud snuck up to Newgarden’s house and signed his name on the frame of his teammate’s front door.

Advantage (for now): Pagenaud.

This came three days after Newgarden, also under the cover of darkness, left his autograph on a front brick of Pagenaud’s house after the pair returned from a trip to Indianapolis.

So the battle continues to heat up, although Pagenaud has had the last laugh for now, saying “Your move” as he ran away from Newgarden’s abode last night.

***********************************************

Here’s the hilarious back story of the “feud” between the Team Penske drivers:

Newgarden and Pagenaud filmed a safety promotional video for the TSA Monday at the Indianapolis International Airport.

But Newgarden forgot his costume for the shoot – his firesuit and helmet. Just before he boarded his plane to meet up with Newgarden in Indy, Pagenaud was pressed into last-minute duty to also transport “King Josef’s” stuff.

So during a break in the filming, Pagenaud went into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway gift shop at the airport and signed a few of his diecasts that were on sale. He also ribbed Newgarden for not having any signed items in the store.

Newgarden then upped the ante:

That included Newgarden signing a fan’s t-shirt:

That only added fuel to the fire, as Pagenaud then signed an official Indy car on display in the airport:

To which Newgarden retorted:

After that, they were good boys until they got back home to Charlotte.

That didn’t last long, though. Pagenaud lamented he again had to carry Newgarden’s firesuit and helmet back to Charlotte. Which set up the next element of the battle:

That only served to ratchet up the battle for the defending IndyCar champion, and it became very clear he just wasn’t going to let it drop with the guy who won the championship one year before him.

Ergo, Newgarden “signed” Pagenaud’s house.

But now, in light of Pagenaud’s retaliatory move last night, what will Newgarden’s next move be? It almost reminds us of:

Wait, there’s more.

James Hinchcliffe isn’t about to let Newgarden and Pagenaud have all the fun. He’s all-in to the autograph battle now, too:

To which Pagenaud tweeted to Hinchcliffe:

Keep up with the escalating battle by following (it’s only going to get better) on Twitter at:

#IndyCarAutographBattle

Juan Pablo Montoya to race in first 24 Hours of Le Mans, looks to capture motorsports’ triple crown

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 30, 2018, 12:34 PM EDT
Juan Pablo Montoya has a pretty full racing resume as it is:

* two-time Indianapolis 500 winner (2000 and 2015)

* won 10 races in two seasons in CART, including the 1999 championship

* raced seven-plus seasons, had four top-10 finishes in the Daytona 500, and won two races in NASCAR Cup and one in the Xfinity Series

* earned five wins in 53 starts in the Verizon IndyCar Series

* won seven races in 94 starts in Formula One

* won 3 races in 8 starts in the Rolex Grand-Am Series

But there’s always been something missing for the now 42-year-old native of Bogota, Colombia, who is in his first full season of racing for Acura Team Penske in the IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship.

That one missing part is to race – and he hopes to win – the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

He’ll finally get that chance June 16-17 this year in a one-off start for United Autosports, joining Will Owen and Hugo de Sadeleer behind the wheel of the No. 32 LMP2 Ligier JS P217 in the internationally renowned endurance race.

Even though this will be his first attempt in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, he has a pretty good record in other first-time tries. He’s the only driver in motorsports history to win the Indy 500, the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona and CART championship in his first try.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to experience Le Mans, and I’m looking forward to joining United Autosports after they had such a strong finish at Le Mans last year,” Montoya said in a media release.

He has added incentive: a win would give him the unofficial triple crown of motorsports, having previously won the first two legs: the Monaco Grand Prix in Formula One and the Indianapolis 500 in IndyCar. If Montoya does win at Le Mans, he’ll be in rather select company: legendary racer Graham Hill as the only triple crown winner to date.

“I’ve always watched the race, so I’m very happy to finally be part of it,” Montoya said. “Hopefully we can have a shot at a win.”

